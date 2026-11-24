Andy Burnham faces backlash for a No 10 TikTok video with influencer Luke Hamnett while revealing costly EU deal concessions and addressing welfare reform pressures.

Prime Minister Andy Burnham is facing intense scrutiny following the release of a 20-minute video recorded at No 10, which shows him accepting lavish praise from 34-year-old influencer Luke Hamnett. Critics argue that the recording undermines his efforts to project gravitas as he attempts to sell a controversial EU reset deal to the British public. The Prime Minister will need to muster significant authority to convince voters of the deal's merit after being outsmarted during negotiations. Observers note that the video provides a peculiar method for a leader who is desperate to be taken seriously on all fronts.

Negotiation Concessions And Youth Schemes

Details of the agreement revealed that Mr Burnham made numerous demeaning concessions, including accepting a youth experience scheme. This program allows up to 100,000 young Europeans to work in the UK each year without sufficient reciprocal benefits. Brussels power brokers demonstrated their leverage by sending him home with a blackmail note regarding cheaper university fees for EU students. Britain will now have no say in drafting the rules and regulations it is expected to abide by under the new framework.

Also read Andy Burnham Faces Backlash Over Downing Street Influencer Stunt

Stakeholder Reactions And Political Fallout

Kemi Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of treating the public as though they are children, a sentiment likely to resonate with families across the nation. Downing Street previously stated that Mr Burnham was working with online influencers to communicate policies in a manner authentic to Andy. This justification comes after five former premiers warned him against rejoining the bloc, a stance he dismissed by claiming they were stuck in the past. Accusations of using diversionary tactics to avoid substantive issues are gaining traction among voters and political opponents alike.

Advertisement

Welfare Crisis And PIP Review Findings

Welfare minister Sir Stephen Timms published his long-awaited review of Personal Independent Payments today, addressing the ongoing benefits crisis. Data from the Office for Budget Responsibility shows that income tax revenue totalled £331billion in the last fiscal year. In contrast, £333billion was spent on welfare payments, highlighting a structural deficit in the state's financial model. With around 1,000 new claims approved per day, the overall cost of PIPs is on target to exceed £40billion per year by 2030.

Impact On Labour Government And Future Steps

The findings follow former Labour health secretary Alan Milburn's paper on the youth unemployment scourge affecting younger demographics. Both reports fail to substitute the urgent reform required to address the Benefits Street culture allowed to blossom over the past two-and-a-half years. Only the Government can introduce the necessary measures to get welfare claimants into the workplace and stabilize the economy. Unless there is quick and decisive action, Labour will stand accused of using these studies as a smokescreen for failing to tackle the issue.