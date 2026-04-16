Prime Minister Faces Calls for Apology After Heated Clash with Commons Speaker

The Prime Minister is under pressure to apologize to the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle, following an incident at Prime Minister's Questions where he reportedly displayed anger and struck the Speaker's chair. This follows repeated interventions by the Speaker reminding the Prime Minister to answer questions directly, a practice that has drawn criticism and calls for accountability from opposition figures.

The parliamentary landscape was electrified by a significant confrontation yesterday during Prime Minister 's Questions, culminating in an extraordinary display of temper from the Prime Minister directed at the Speaker of the House of Commons, Sir Lindsay Hoyle. The incident unfolded after Sir Lindsay intervened to remind the Prime Minister that he was expected to answer questions posed to him, rather than those directed at the Leader of the Opposition.

Witnesses reported that following this exchange, the Prime Minister approached Sir Lindsay's chair, appearing visibly incensed and allegedly striking its side. This marks the third instance in recent weeks where Sir Lindsay has felt compelled to interrupt the proceedings to remind the Prime Minister of his role in answering questions, a point he has also previously made to Prime Ministers including Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak, and crucially, to Sir Keir Starmer himself when he occupied the role of Opposition leader. In June 2020, for example, Sir Keir Starmer was quoted as saying during an exchange with then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, 'This is turning into Opposition questions. If the Prime Minister wants to swap places, I'm very happy to do it, to do it now.' The Speaker's office has consistently maintained that their role is to ensure adherence to parliamentary rules, and that they frequently receive feedback from the public regarding ministerial evasion of questions. Jesse Norman, the Shadow Leader of the House of Commons, brought the matter to the fore this morning during Business Questions, highlighting the Prime Minister's track record. He pointed out that out of 24 responses from the Prime Minister to Kemi Badenoch in recent weeks, a staggering 23 had failed to address the question directly, instead changing the subject. Mr. Norman described the Prime Minister's behaviour as 'hectoring' and 'contemptuous', asserting that such actions warrant a written apology to the Speaker and, by extension, to the entire House. Despite the gravity of the allegations and the visible display of anger, the Prime Minister's spokesman maintained that all questions posed yesterday were addressed. Furthermore, it has been confirmed that Sir Keir Starmer continues to hold confidence in the Speaker. The Speaker's office reiterated their stance, emphasizing that their interventions are solely to uphold the established rules of engagement within the Chamber and that these reminders have been communicated to Number 10 officials on multiple occasions recently, following a pattern of similar occurrences in previous weeks. The Speaker himself stated that while he does not control the questions asked or the answers given, he is obliged to remind all parliamentarians of the proper conduct and focus required during parliamentary sessions





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