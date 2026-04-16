Prime Minister Faces Calls to Apologise to Speaker Over Heated PMQs Exchange

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is under pressure to apologize to the Commons Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle, following an intense confrontation during Prime Minister's Questions. Starmer reportedly approached Hoyle's chair in anger after being reminded that he, not the Leader of the Opposition, was the one meant to be answering questions. Allies of the Speaker highlight that similar interventions have been made to previous Prime Ministers, including when Starmer was in opposition. The incident has sparked a debate about parliamentary procedure and accountability, with calls for Starmer to address his behavior and for ministers to directly answer questions posed in the House.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer is now facing significant demands to offer an apology to the Speaker of the House of Commons concerning an extraordinary outburst of temper during the recent Prime Minister's Questions session. The confrontation arose after Sir Keir was reminded during the parliamentary session that it was he, the Prime Minister, who was the subject of questioning, rather than the Leader of the Opposition.

Eyewitnesses reported that Sir Keir approached Sir Lindsay Hoyle in the chamber immediately following the heated exchanges, appearing visibly incensed and even making contact with the side of the Speaker's chair. This incident is particularly noteworthy given that Sir Lindsay has issued the same directive to Prime Ministers on multiple occasions, often to the benefit of the Leader of the Opposition at the time, including Sir Keir himself. For instance, in June 2020, while Sir Keir was questioning then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson, he expressed frustration by stating, This is turning into Opposition questions. If the Prime Minister wants to swap places, I'm very happy to do it, to do it now. This historical context underscores the Speaker's role in maintaining parliamentary order and ensuring direct engagement with questions. Allies of the Speaker have pointed out that Sir Lindsay regularly receives correspondence from the public expressing concern over what they perceive as the Prime Minister's consistent evasion of questions during Prime Minister's Questions. This sentiment was echoed this morning by Shadow Commons leader Jesse Norman, who raised the recent episode during the Business Questions in the House. He highlighted that in 24 responses given by the Prime Minister to Kemi Badenoch in recent weeks, an overwhelming 23 had, according to Norman, ignored the question and changed the subject. Norman further stated, Yesterday we even saw the PM hectoring you and on live television just for doing your job. That is a shameful record, for which the PM should write to you and therefore by implication to this House and apologise. He characterized the Prime Minister's behavior as contemptuous of the Speaker, the Leader of the Opposition, and all Members of Parliament. When questioned about the incident, the Prime Minister's spokesperson maintained that Sir Keir had addressed all questions put to him yesterday and confirmed that Sir Keir still holds confidence in the Speaker. Earlier in the session, Sir Lindsay Hoyle had interrupted the exchanges between the Prime Minister and Mrs. Badenoch, reminding them, Prime Minister, it's Prime Minister's Questions. We've got to concentrate. Following these tense exchanges, as the Prime Minister was leaving the chamber, he was observed approaching Sir Lindsay's chair. One Member of Parliament who was in close proximity described the scene, stating that Sir Keir was clearly incensed at the Speaker. The MP told the Daily Mail, He was fuming with Lindsay. This marks the third instance in recent weeks where Sir Lindsay has had to step in to remind the Prime Minister of his obligation to answer questions directly. In a subsequent statement, the Speaker indicated that he occasionally needs to remind Prime Ministers of the established rules of engagement within the chamber. He pointedly added that this particular issue had been communicated to officials at Number 10 on several occasions recently, following similar interventions in previous weeks. A spokeswoman for the Speaker's Office elaborated yesterday, stating, The Speaker is not responsible for the questions asked by Members or the answers given by Ministers. Questions to Ministers should relate to matters for which they are officially responsible. Equally, answers should be confined to the points contained in the question. Every so often the Speaker has to remind Prime Ministers - and Ministers - of the rules of engagement in the Chamber. The Speaker has made this point to officials at No10 on several occasions recently as well. The repeated interventions by the Speaker and the subsequent calls for an apology highlight ongoing tensions regarding accountability and directness in parliamentary questioning, a cornerstone of democratic scrutiny. The Speaker's role is to ensure that parliamentary business is conducted with decorum and adherence to established procedures, a task that sometimes requires him to navigate robust disagreements between the government and the opposition, as well as between the front benches and his own authority. The pressure on Sir Keir to apologize suggests a breach of expected parliamentary conduct that has resonated across the House, prompting broader discussion about the quality of discourse and responsiveness within the highest levels of government. The incident also brings to the forefront the public's expectation for their elected representatives to engage in substantive debate and provide clear answers to critical national issues, rather than resorting to deflection or personal confrontations. The emphasis on direct answers and the avoidance of changing the subject during Prime Minister's Questions is a crucial element in holding the government to account and ensuring transparency in public life. The Speaker's consistent reminders serve as a mechanism to uphold these principles, and the recent confrontation suggests a breakdown in this established parliamentary etiquette. The involvement of the Shadow Commons leader in raising the matter formally in Business Questions indicates the seriousness with which this episode is being taken within parliamentary circles, potentially setting a precedent for future discussions on parliamentary conduct and the Prime Minister's responsiveness. The broader implications of this event extend to public perception of political engagement and the effectiveness of parliamentary oversight in a democratic society. The call for an apology is not merely a procedural matter but a reflection of the need for respect and adherence to the established norms that govern the functioning of the House of Commons and the accountability of the executive branch to the legislature





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