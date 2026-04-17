Prime Minister Faces Scrutiny Over Mandelson Ambassador Appointment Amid Security Vetting Row

Prime Minister Keri Starmer is under intense pressure following revelations that Peter Mandelson's appointment as US ambassador was initially flagged for security vetting issues. Allies claim the Prime Minister was only informed days before the story broke, while opposition parties demand accountability and question parliamentary statements made earlier this year. The scandal has led to the dismissal of a senior civil servant and raised serious questions about transparency and due diligence in government appointments.

A significant political storm has erupted over the appointment of former Labour figure Peter Mandelson as ambassador to the United States, with revelations that his security vetting was initially flagged as problematic. A senior government ally has asserted that Prime Minister Keri Starmer was only made aware of the issue on Tuesday, just days before the story broke publicly.

Chief Secretary to the Prime Minister, Darren Jones, insisted that the Prime Minister was unaware of the security vetting concerns surrounding the former Labour peer until the Guardian newspaper reported on the scandal the previous evening. He further claimed that he and other ministers had no prior knowledge of the vetting issues until the news emerged.

This revelation comes amidst an already turbulent week for the Prime Minister, who also engaged in an uncharacteristically fierce exchange with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle in the House of Commons. The dispute reportedly stemmed from the Prime Minister's practice of asking questions rather than providing answers during Prime Minister's Questions.

Meanwhile, top Foreign Office civil servant Olly Robbins has reportedly been dismissed, taking responsibility for allowing Lord Mandelson's appointment to proceed despite the security concerns. However, questions are mounting regarding what the Prime Minister knew and when.

Critics have raised doubts about the Prime Minister's earlier statements to Parliament, where he indicated that Lord Mandelson had successfully passed the vetting process. There is a strong suggestion that such a significant step as overriding security advice would not have been taken without ministerial approval.

Opposition leaders have been vocal in their criticism. Tory leader Kemi Badenoch accused the Prime Minister of lying and treating the public with contempt, stating that a resignation was inevitable. Lib Dem leader Ed Davey echoed this sentiment, asserting that ultimate responsibility lies with the Prime Minister.

A timeline of the week’s events highlights the unfolding situation. On Tuesday, the Prime Minister reportedly learned of the vetting problems concerning Lord Mandelson's appointment as ambassador to the US during a visit from the Dutch Prime Minister, Rob Jetten. No. 10 has stated this was the first the Prime Minister was aware of the situation. Lord Mandelson was granted 'developed vetting' approval, the highest level of security clearance, despite objections from UK Security Vetting. This level of clearance is required for individuals with frequent and uncontrolled access to top-secret assets or codeword material.

Previously, the Prime Minister had assured the House of Commons that due process was followed in the appointment and that Lord Mandelson had passed security vetting. On Wednesday, the Prime Minister did not address the developing vetting situation at Prime Minister's Questions. However, his conduct during the session drew attention, with a heated exchange with Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle.

The Prime Minister apparently confronted the Speaker after being reminded that he was expected to answer questions. Sir Lindsay had to intervene, reminding the Prime Minister that it was Prime Minister's Questions and the focus should be on answering. This was the third time in recent weeks that the Speaker had to remind the Prime Minister of this convention, a practice also applied to previous Prime Ministers.

Thursday saw the full story of Lord Mandelson's vetting issues break, leading to significant fallout in Westminster. Downing Street confirmed the report but maintained that the Prime Minister was only informed on Tuesday and had immediately ordered an investigation. A statement from Downing Street attributed blame to officials within the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), suggesting the Prime Minister had been kept in the dark.

This explanation has been challenged by opposition parties and Labour MPs, particularly after footage surfaced showing the Prime Minister stating earlier this year that Lord Mandelson had passed vetting without any issues. The Prime Minister’s own statements on the matter are under scrutiny, including his assertion on September 10, 2025, in the House of Commons, where he stated that full due process was followed in the appointment of all ambassadors, including Lord Mandelson, and that due process would be expected.

His repeated emphasis on full due process raises further questions about the timeline and his level of knowledge regarding the vetting concerns.





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Peter Mandelson Security Vetting Ambassador Appointment Keri Starmer Parliamentary Scrutiny

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