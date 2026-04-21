Prime Minister Starmer Greets Royals Amidst Escalating Mandelson Vetting Scandal

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer put aside political pressure to join the royal family at the British Museum for Queen Elizabeth II's 100th birthday commemorations, while simultaneously facing explosive claims from a former official regarding the Peter Mandelson appointment.

Queen Camilla offered a warm and public greeting to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer this morning during a poignant ceremony held at the British Museum. The event was organized to commemorate what would have been the 100th birthday of the late Queen Elizabeth II. King Charles III, accompanied by other senior members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, arrived at the institution to view the final models of the national memorial dedicated to his late mother.

While the atmosphere among the royals was one of solemn reflection, the Prime Minister appeared remarkably relaxed, greeting the King with a broad smile and a firm handshake before engaging in a friendly exchange with the Queen. This public display of cordiality stood in stark contrast to the turbulent political climate currently engulfing Downing Street, where the Prime Minister is facing significant scrutiny and calls for his resignation. The timing of the Prime Minister’s appearance at the museum provided a brief respite from the mounting pressure in Westminster regarding the Peter Mandelson vetting scandal. Sir Keir Starmer has faced severe backlash after it was revealed that top-level security vetting procedures were allegedly bypassed to secure the appointment of Lord Mandelson as a US envoy. The political crisis escalated further this morning as Sir Olly Robbins, the former Foreign Office chief who was recently dismissed by the Prime Minister, provided explosive testimony to MPs. Sir Olly alleged that there was a dismissive approach to the security vetting process from No 10 and claimed he was put under immense pressure to approve the appointment despite clear red flags. According to the former official, staff in Downing Street pushed aggressively for the approval, with one incident involving a demand to simply sign off on the vetting status despite procedural objections. These allegations directly contradict the narrative presented by the Prime Minister, who has maintained that he was kept in the dark regarding the potential risks associated with the candidate. During the royal commemorations, King Charles III delivered a heartfelt video tribute to his late mother, reflecting on her legacy and the enduring belief that goodness will prevail even in difficult times. The King spoke movingly about the milestone birthday, urging the nation to celebrate a life well-lived rather than focusing on the absence of the late monarch. As the royal party toured the museum to inspect the masterplan for the permanent memorial in St James’s Park, Sir Keir Starmer remained composed, ignoring shouted questions from reporters regarding the ongoing vetting controversy. The memorial itself, designed by renowned architect Lord Foster, will feature statues of Elizabeth II as a young woman and the late Duke of Edinburgh. While the Prime Minister sought to project an image of stability alongside the royal family, the backdrop of the scandal continues to loom large over his administration. With the opposition and sections of his own party demanding accountability, the stark divide between the pageantry of the royal event and the frantic political reality of the Mandelson affair highlights the precarious position in which the Prime Minister now finds himself





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