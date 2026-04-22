Prime Minister Under Fire as Mandelson Vetting Scandal Deepens

The Prime Minister faces growing calls for resignation and a potential Commons investigation as a vetting scandal involving Peter Mandelson intensifies, triggering internal dissent and damaging relations with the Civil Service.

The Prime Minister is facing mounting pressure as a vetting scandal involving Peter Mandelson continues to escalate. Support for the Prime Minister has demonstrably weakened, with challenges coming from within his own Cabinet regarding the handling of the affair.

This comes as the first Labour MP has publicly called for the Prime Minister to resign. The core of the issue revolves around the security clearance granted to Peter Mandelson, and the subsequent dismissal of Sir Olly Robbins, a Foreign Office mandarin, who approved the clearance despite internal advice to the contrary.

The situation is further complicated by accusations of pressure being applied to officials to approve the appointment, with conflicting accounts emerging from the Prime Minister and Sir Olly Robbins. The Prime Minister asserted that 'no pressure whatsoever' was applied, a claim directly contradicted by Sir Olly's testimony that his office and the Foreign Secretary's office were 'under constant pressure'.

This discrepancy has fueled calls for a formal Commons investigation, potentially mirroring the inquiry into Boris Johnson's conduct during the Partygate scandal. Senior ministers have reportedly confronted the Prime Minister, warning that his actions are damaging relations with the Civil Service and jeopardizing the government's ability to implement policies and secure re-election. Concerns are growing within the government about a widening rift between ministers and civil servants, with calls for a more collaborative approach.

Key figures are scheduled to appear before the Foreign Affairs Committee, including Sir Olly Robbins and Morgan McSweeney, the Prime Minister's former chief of staff, who is alleged to have told the Foreign Office to 'Just f***ing approve it' regarding Mandelson's vetting. McSweeney is also expected to be questioned about a lost mobile phone containing potentially damaging messages. The possibility of a Commons Privileges Committee investigation looms, and the Prime Minister's position appears increasingly precarious.

The Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, has also raised questions about the Prime Minister's recent praise for Sir Olly, given his subsequent dismissal. The unfolding events suggest a deepening crisis for the Prime Minister, with potential ramifications for the government's stability and future prospects. The situation is described as a 'panic' within No. 10, with officials fearing the need for corrections to previous statements.

The scandal has prompted internal dissent, with ministers urging the Prime Minister to mend fences with the Civil Service and avoid further alienating key personnel





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