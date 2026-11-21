New testimony from German inmate Laurentiu Codin reveals convicted rapist Christian Brueckner allegedly confessed to abducting and killing a blonde girl, casting new light on the Madeleine McCann investigation.

German detectives have secured a detailed confession from Christian Brueckner regarding the abduction of a young girl, marking a significant development in the long-standing investigation into the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. Laurentiu Codin, a 52-year-old former burglar turned delivery man, provided this account to the BKA, Germany's Federal Criminal Police Office, in October 2024. The testimony centers on allegations made by Brueckner, who is currently recognized as the prime suspect in the 2007 vanishing of the three-year-old from her family's holiday apartment in Praia da Luz, Portugal.

Codin's Prison Testimony and Brueckner Confession

Laurentiu Codin stated that Christian Brueckner, aged 49, frequently entered his cell at a prison near Hanover in 2019 to discuss criminal activities and sexual interests. During these interactions, Brueckner allegedly described breaking into a hotel in Praia da Luz with the intention of stealing money and jewelry. Instead, he reportedly found a sleeping little blonde girl, whom he abducted and took into his campervan for a drive lasting up to 45 minutes. Brueckner claimed he became panicked upon seeing blue lights, fearing police intervention, which led him to kill the child after allegedly sexually assaulting her.

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Specific Claims of Abduction and Assault

The narrative provided by Laurentiu Codin includes disturbing specifics about the incident as recounted by Christian Brueckner. He stated that Brueckner confessed to jumping out of a window with the child in his arms and asked if police could find his DNA on the window sill. Brueckner allegedly admitted to looking for money but only finding the sleeping child. He described parking the campervan to commit sexual acts, noting that the encounter lasted about an hour. After witnessing blue lights in the distance, Brueckner claimed he panicked and ended the girl's life to prevent detection.

German Police Search and Investigation Updates

Following Laurentiu Codin's initial interview seven months prior, German investigators and Portuguese police collaborated to obtain warrants for searching scrubland near Lagos, Portugal. The operation, which took place approximately four miles from the Ocean Club resort where the McCann family was staying, targeted an area close to a shack where Christian Brueckner once lived. Despite the detailed nature of the allegations, the three-day search yielded no significant physical evidence, leaving the case without direct forensic confirmation despite the growing body of circumstantial testimony.

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Brueckner's Legal History and Recent Status

Christian Brueckner's legal troubles have spanned several decades and jurisdictions, contributing to his status as a person of interest in multiple criminal investigations. In 2020, he emerged as the primary suspect in the Madeleine McCann case while serving a seven-year sentence for raping a pensioner in the Algarve in 2005. Although he was cleared of charges in a 2024 trial in Braunschweig related to the rape of another woman and exposing himself to children, German police maintained that mobile phone data placed him near the resort on the night of the disappearance. Brueckner was released from prison in September 2025.

Reactions and Future Investigation Steps

Laurentiu Codin initially dismissed the stories as bragging but changed his view when Christian Brueckner became the main suspect in 2020. He provided the BKA with a detailed account of the alleged method of killing, though specific details of this method are not being publicly disclosed at this time. While Christian Brueckner's lawyer did not respond to requests for comment regarding these new revelations, the testimony adds a new layer of complexity to the case. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to weigh this testimony against the lack of physical evidence found in previous searches.