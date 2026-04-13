Primrose Hill Murder Suspect Denies Killing Film Student in Court

Oluwadamilola Ogunyankinnu, the man charged with murdering film student Finbar Sullivan on Primrose Hill, has denied the charges in court, claiming he is innocent and the police have the wrong person.

In a dramatic turn of events, Oluwadamilola Ogunyankinnu , the man accused of murdering film student Finbar Sullivan on Primrose Hill , vehemently denied the charges in court. Appearing at Stratford Magistrates' Court in east London, Ogunyankinnu, 27, declared his innocence, stating he did not kill or stab anyone and that the police had apprehended the wrong individual. This was the first time Ogunyankinnu's picture has been released.

The accused, who hails from Enfield in north London, confirmed his name, address, and date of birth but was not asked to enter a plea to the murder charge. He then sought permission to address the court, leading to his emphatic denial of the accusations. District Judge Ashwinder Gill remanded Ogunyankinnu in custody, with his next appearance scheduled at the Old Bailey on Wednesday. The case's gravity precluded its handling at the Magistrates' Court. The tragic incident involved the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Finbar Sullivan, a film student at the London Screen Academy. Sullivan was known professionally as Sully Shot It, producing music videos for drill rap artists. The alleged attack occurred last Tuesday, leaving the community and Sullivan's family reeling in grief and shock. His father, Christopher Sullivan, a prominent figure in the music and nightlife scenes, expressed profound sorrow and disbelief, describing his son as a loving and outgoing young man. The elder Sullivan, reflecting on the loss of his only son, emphasized Finbar's gentle nature and his passion for filmmaking. He shared that Finbar had recently acquired a new camera for his 21st birthday, with plans to use it for filming at Primrose Hill on the day of the attack. Mr Sullivan, who founded the Wag Club in the 1980s, also lamented the senseless violence that claimed his son's life, highlighting the unexpected nature of such a tragedy in the usually tranquil environment of Primrose Hill. Witnesses reported a large brawl erupting at the park, with numerous individuals involved. The atmosphere was unusually busy due to the Easter holidays. One witness described the chaotic scene with people throwing punches and screaming. Christopher Sullivan, upon receiving news of the incident, rushed to the scene but was denied access. His son had received CPR, but sadly did not survive. Finbar's family, including his mother Leah Seresin and grandfather Mr Seresin, are deeply involved in the arts. Mr Seresin is a renowned cinematographer and his wife is a brand ambassador for their wine estate in New Zealand. Finbar was described by his mother as a gift and her darling son. Tributes from friends and well-wishers have been placed at the scene, including customized T-shirts bearing his face and nickname, Sully. The police arrested Ogunyankinnu on Friday and charged him with murder on Sunday. A 25-year-old individual arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender was released without further action





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Murder Primrose Hill Finbar Sullivan Oluwadamilola Ogunyankinnu Court

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Man Charged with Murder of Film Student Finbar Sullivan at Primrose HillOliuwadamilola Ogunyankinnu has been charged with the murder of film student Finbar Sullivan, who was fatally stabbed at Primrose Hill. The incident, which occurred on April 7, has left the community in shock and mourning. The investigation is ongoing, and police are appealing for witnesses.

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