Prince: A Photographer's Intimate Glimpse Beyond the Icon

Steve Parke's new book, Prince: Black, White, Color, offers a rare and intimate look at the music icon through the lens of his personal photographer. The collection, published before the tenth anniversary of Prince's death, showcases candid moments and reveals a more vulnerable side of the artist.

Wrapped in a black wool cardigan against the autumn chill, the mercurial musician Prince clutches a rope swing in an outdoor playground. A slight frown crosses his brow as he stares with soulful eyes at the photographer, Steve Parke , snapping the shots that October afternoon in 1999. Just behind him is a pastel blue baby swing, built three years earlier for the son Prince had always wanted, but who tragically died from a rare genetic disease when he was six days old.

This poignant image, and many others, are featured in Parke's new book, Prince: Black, White, Color, a collection of intimate photographs capturing the many facets of the iconic artist. The book, published on Tuesday, serves as a poignant tribute, released a week before the tenth anniversary of Prince's death on April 21, 2016, due to an accidental fentanyl overdose. The images offer a glimpse into the man behind the persona, revealing vulnerability and introspection that often lay hidden from the public eye. From 1996 to 2001, Steve Parke served as Prince's personal photographer and art director. This period coincided with deep personal trauma and upheaval for the musician, who continually navigated the complex intersection of his public image and his private struggles. While Parke emphasizes that he never directly discussed Prince's personal traumas with him, he hopes the photographs in his new book, many of which are published for the first time, will allow people to see a more authentic side of the icon. Parke recounts that people often expressed surprise, stating, 'Oh, I didn't know he went outside. I didn't know he didn't wear shoes sometimes.' These candid moments reveal a man beyond the stage persona, highlighting the everyday aspects of his life. The photographs showcase Prince in a variety of settings and moods. Some images capture the flamboyant persona fans knew and loved: the highly styled poses, the gender-bending makeup, the provocative gestures. But others reveal a different Prince, one who is thoughtful, pensive, and reflective. One series shows Prince at the Minnesota Landscape Arboretum. Bathed in the soft colors of autumn, he is seen with eyes closed, his hair tousled by the wind, backlit by the late afternoon sun. This candidness, the result of a close working relationship that evolved into friendship, allowed Parke to capture moments of genuine emotion and introspection. Parke's relationship with Prince was marked by a free flow of ideas, discussions encompassing spirituality to current events. 'Because we had a day-to-day working relationship, and also I would say a friendship as well, when we did things, there wasn't all the same kind of pressure,' he shared with The Daily Mail. Their creative journey began in 1988 at Paisley Park, where Parke initially worked on set design. Prince was impressed with his work and began to give him more creative opportunities, including T-shirt designs. Parke's career path took an unexpected turn when he was shooting musicians in Washington and exchanged contacts with a bass player who later joined Prince's band. This connection eventually led to him becoming the personal photographer and art director. Despite the flamboyant and enigmatic stage presence, Prince was known to be an introspective individual, harboring personal traumas from his childhood, including an abusive stepfather, a neglectful mother, and an emotionally distant father. Parke's book offers a unique and intimate perspective on a multifaceted artist, allowing audiences to connect with the man behind the music, the persona, and the legend





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Unveiling Prince: A Photographer's Intimate Glimpse Beyond the IconA new book by Prince's personal photographer, Steve Parke, offers an intimate look at the music icon. The book features never-before-seen photographs that capture the man behind the public persona, revealing moments of vulnerability and reflection.

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