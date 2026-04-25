Prince Accused of Domestic Violence by Former Girlfriend Jill Jones

Jill Jones alleges Prince physically abused her in 1984, adding to concerns raised by a shelved Netflix documentary about the singer's life and behavior. The estate blocked the documentary's release, opting for a new film under their control.

Prince 's former girlfriend, Jill Jones , has publicly alleged a disturbing incident of domestic violence , claiming the late singer repeatedly punched her in the face following an argument in 1984.

Jones detailed the alleged assault in a recent interview, recounting how she slapped Prince after he kissed a friend, and his subsequent violent reaction. She stated he responded by punching her 'over and over,' accompanied by a demeaning remark. This revelation adds to a growing number of accusations surrounding Prince's behavior, previously surfacing in a now-shelved Netflix documentary about his life.

Jones had initially shared her story with the documentary filmmakers, but the project was ultimately blocked from release by Prince's estate. Jones explained that she considered pressing charges at the time but was dissuaded by concerns that it would damage Prince's burgeoning career, particularly with his 'Purple Rain' tour on the horizon. She described a peculiar 'apology' from Prince following the incident, consisting of gifts like balloons, toys, and candy, rather than a direct expression of remorse.

Despite the violence, Jones remained in Prince's orbit for years, noting his possessive nature and constant expectation of her presence. She emphasized her intention in participating in the documentary was to present a balanced portrayal of Prince – acknowledging his charm and talent while also confronting his darker side. She admitted to harboring a long-held hope for an apology from the singer.

Further allegations from another former lover, Susannah Melvoin, included claims of Prince attempting to isolate her from her sister through controlling behavior, such as monitoring her phone calls and restricting her movements. The cancellation of the Netflix documentary followed a new agreement with Prince's estate, paving the way for a new, estate-controlled film focusing on the singer's legacy. The estate cited a desire to produce a documentary with 'exclusive content from Prince’s archive.

' However, reports suggest the original documentary was deemed problematic due to its inclusion of allegations of physical and emotional abuse, as well as insights into Prince's troubled childhood and personal losses, including the death of his son. The estate reportedly demanded numerous changes to the film, citing factual inaccuracies, and ultimately deemed it 'sensationalized.

' Filmmaker Ezra Edelman, who spent years working on the project, expressed the difficulty of portraying a complex figure like Prince, whose own truthfulness was often questionable. The scrapped documentary featured extensive archival footage and interviews with over 70 individuals, offering a comprehensive look at Prince's life and career.

The situation highlights the challenges of balancing artistic freedom with the desire to protect the image of a cultural icon, and raises questions about the handling of abuse allegations against public figures even after their death





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