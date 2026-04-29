Prince and Princess of Wales Celebrate 15 Years of Marriage with Family Portrait

The Prince and Princess of Wales mark their 15th wedding anniversary with a sweet family portrait, reflecting on their journey from university sweethearts to royal couple and parents. The image and accompanying details offer a glimpse into their personal life and enduring relationship.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have celebrated 15 years of marriage by sharing a heartwarming family portrait with the public. The image, posted on social media, depicts William and Catherine relaxing in the grass alongside their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The photograph appears to have been taken during a recent family vacation to Cornwall, where the children were seen enjoying outdoor activities like playing cricket and running on the beach. The couple marked the occasion with a simple message: 'Celebrating 15 years of marriage.

' This anniversary follows a year of royal engagements and personal moments for the Prince and Princess. Last year, they released another intimate photograph taken during a visit to the Isle of Mull, Scotland, showcasing their affection for one another. Their connection to Scotland runs deep, as they previously holidayed there with friends during their university years, engaging with locals and enjoying a relaxed lifestyle.

Prince William also recently revisited his former RAF base in Anglesey, Wales, a location significant to the early years of their relationship when he was stationed there as a search and rescue pilot. Kate joined him, and they reminisced about their time living in a rented home and the 'great fun' they had during those years. The story of William and Catherine’s relationship began at the University of St Andrews, where they first met as students.

While initially friends, their connection blossomed after Kate famously modeled in a charity fashion show, captivating the young prince. The couple navigated a period of friendship and then romance, eventually becoming engaged in 2010 during a private trip to Kenya. Their wedding on April 29, 2011, at Westminster Abbey was a grand event, attended by nearly two thousand guests and hailed as the 'wedding of the century.

' The bride wore a stunning gown by Alexander McQueen, and the ceremony was steeped in tradition. Since then, they have embraced their roles as the Prince and Princess of Wales, continuing to serve the Crown and build a family, and their 15th wedding anniversary is a testament to their enduring love and commitment





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