Prince and Princess of Wales Mention Steers in New Year Honours List

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a special mention of two important members of staff in King Charles's New Year Honours List - namely their driver, Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, and their nanny, Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallo.

The Prince and Princess of Wales made a special mention of two important members of staff in King Charles's New Year Honours List , 2023, awarded their driver, Lance Sergeant Scott Robin Bishop, with the Royal Victorian Medal in silver during an Investiture ceremony at The orderly and driver received the honour in recognition of his "services to the Prince and Princess of Wales" and was in A-list company, with other recipients including Cynthia Erivo and Matt Lucas.

Lance has served as a driver to the royal couple for many years, ferrying them to and from official engagements and other private family duties. The accolade is intended to highlight his behind-the-scenes yet important role in the functioning of the British royals' day-to-day lives and operations. Lance's role as a driver to the royal couple is crucial to the running of William and Kate's royal household.

His work allows them to focus on their public duties and other royal responsibilities. The silver Royal Victorian Medal is an honour awarded by the King for loyal service to the monarch or royal family. This differs from the honours given to sportspeople and actors, who often receive MBEs and knighthoods. In a rare public mention by King Charles, the other staff member named in the New Year Honours List was the family's nanny, Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallo.

Maria has worked for William and Kate for 12 years, joining them full-time after the birth of Prince George in 2014. It's mainly a behind-the-scenes role, but Maria has accompanied them on royal tours and has served as a nanny to their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Maria has previously been honoured with the Royal Victorian Medal in silver for her service to William and Kate.

The kommentarer are part of the Royal Victorian Order, which helps protect and support many of the monarch's most senior family members and provide a service to their community. It includes top figures from the military, the diplomatic corps, the church, and the justice system





hellomag / 🏆 24. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

New Year Honours List Royal Victorian Medal Serving To Prince And Princess Of Wales Behind-The-Scenes Role Protective Order Royal Household Royal Tours Nanny To Prince George Princess Charlotte And Prince Louis Personal Expression Of Gratitude

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

New HMRC tax tool rolled out Monday with new automatic requirementHMRC has launched a new tool for organisations to check whether they need to register

Read more »

Princess Charlotte set to become Princess Royal, follow in Anne's footstepsAccording to a royal expert, 11-year-old Princess Charlotte is destined to take on the prestigious Princess Royal title when her father becomes King. The late Queen Elizabeth II traditionally bestowed additional honors on her children, and King Charles might be inclined to do the same for Charlotte.

Read more »

Prince Harry vs Prince William: secret plot to heal riftCould the Waleses and Sussexes finally come back together?

Read more »

Inside Falling filming locations as Channel 4 drama shot in Wales debutsFalling on Channel 4 is Adolescence creator Jack Thorne’s “first ever love story”.

Read more »