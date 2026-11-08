Prince Andrew and Aliba Bellingham deny romance rumors despite social speculation. The former prince and local Tory family member clarify their friendship amid his Norfolk exile.

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, 66, is facing persistent speculation regarding a new romantic relationship after rumors emerged that he had acquired a girlfriend while residing at his Norfolk residence. The former prince, who was stripped of his royal titles following disclosures about his connections to Jeffrey Epstein, has been living in exile at Marsh Farm on the Sandringham estate since earlier this year.

Aliba Bellingham, a woman in her 60s and sister of Lord Bellingham, has been identified as the central figure in these circulating rumors. Bellingham, a member of the local north Norfolk social circle known as the Turnip Toffs and a former joint master of the Westmeath hunt in Ireland, has firmly denied any romantic involvement with the former prince. She characterized their interactions as strictly friendly and neighborly.

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The Denial of Romantic Involvement

Aliba Bellingham explicitly stated that she is not Prince Andrew's girlfriend and dismissed the rumors as an exaggeration by the media. She explained to reporters that she and the former prince get along well and share common interests in horses and dogs, but insisted that their relationship is limited to acquaintance. Bellingham suggested the gossip began when an American journalist attended a tea party with the former prince and incorrectly assumed a romantic connection existed.

Bellingham, who divides her time between London and Norfolk where she keeps a caravan to stay close to her horses, emphasized that she does not dwell on the past actions of others. She noted that Prince Andrew has found the Norfolk area to be welcoming and expressed confidence that he will enjoy living there. Her denial came in response to persistent reports that the former prince, who is a keen horsewoman and hunting enthusiast, had entered a new relationship.

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Historical and Social Connections in Norfolk

The family of Aliba Bellingham has long-standing ties to the British royal family and the local Norfolk community. Her brother, Henry Bellingham, serves as a Conservative life peer and was formerly the Member of Parliament for North West Norfolk. Baron Bellingham confirmed that his family seat is located close to Sandringham, where he and Aliba were once regular playmates with Princes Andrew and Edward, as well as Princess Anne, during their childhood.

Aliba Bellingham is also connected to the Spencer family, having been the godchild of Frances Shand Kydd, the mother of the late Lady Diana Spencer. Both women grew up in the nearby area, creating another layer of shared history between the Bellingham family and the royal household. Bellingham herself is a mother-of-two and is divorced from businessman Sir Richard Rowley, yet she remains a prominent figure in the local social scene.

Context of Social Reintegration and Past Controversies

Prince Andrew's current social standing in Norfolk is part of a broader, cautious reintegration into certain circles that previously ostracized him. Last month, reports indicated that members of the Turnip Toffs were beginning to welcome the former prince back, with some suggesting that his previous social exile had gone too far. This shift in attitude contrasts sharply with the national backlash he faced after emails surfaced showing he had lied about the depth of his links to Jeffrey Epstein.

Although no criminal charges have been brought against Prince Andrew and he has consistently denied all wrongdoing, the disclosure of these emails led to his removal from royal duties and the loss of his titles. The rumors of a new relationship have surfaced during this period of quiet residence at Marsh Farm, drawing attention to his private life even as he attempts to rebuild a sense of normalcy in his post-royal existence.

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Local Gossip vs. Official Stance on Relationships

The distinction between social acquaintance and romantic partnership remains a point of contention in local gossip columns. While Aliba Bellingham confirmed she has gotten to know Prince Andrew as a friend and neighbor, she maintained that any suggestion of a romantic link is factually incorrect. She attributed the spread of such rumors to media speculation rather than any visible signs of a relationship, stating that they hang out from time to time to discuss shared hobbies.

The Bellingham family, while not claiming the lineage of the Windsors, carries a notable historical footnote with ancestor John Bellingham, who assassinated Prime Minister Spencer Perceval in 1812. Despite this infamous lineage, the current family members are integrated into the conservative political and social fabric of North West Norfolk. The ongoing speculation surrounding Prince Andrew highlights the difficulty of escaping public scrutiny even after retreating from high-profile royal duties.

As Prince Andrew continues to reside at Marsh Farm, the narrative surrounding his life in Norfolk remains a mix of genuine social reconnection and sensationalized rumor. The clear denial from Aliba Bellingham serves to separate the factual basis of their friendship from the imaginative leaps made by journalists and the public alike. For now, the former prince remains focused on his new life in Norfolk, far removed from the political and social storms of his past.