Prince Andrew's associate speaks out about Epstein abuse

Sarah Kellen, a former personal assistant to Jeffrey Epstein, has spoken out about her experiences with the late financier. She revealed that she was regularly raped by Epstein and was 'sexually and psychologically abused' by him.

Sarah Kellen , a former personal assistant to Jeffrey Epstein , has spoken out about her experiences with the late financier. She revealed that she was regularly raped by Epstein and was 'sexually and psychologically abused' by him.

Kellen also testified that she was invited to dine at Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew and attended the 18th birthday party of his daughter, Princess Beatrice. The testimony comes as part of an ongoing investigation into Prince Andrew's alleged misconduct in public office. The investigation is also looking into claims of misconduct by Prince Andrew at Royal Ascot in 2002.

Prince Andrew was seen driving his Land Rover in the Sandringham Estate with a mysterious bruise on his face, which has sparked speculation about how he obtained it. The former Duke of York was arrested in February and held in custody for 11 hours on his 66th birthday. He was also stripped of his remaining titles by his older brother, King Charles, last October.

Meanwhile, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie made their first major appearance with the royal family since new documents were released by the US Department of Justice in January. The sisters withdrew from public life for several months after their daughters were implicated in the 'Epstein files' release. Sarah Ferguson, the former Duchess of York, has been staying at a luxury resort in Austria and has 'no immediate plans' to leave.

She has been hiding from the public eye for 213 days and has been 'desperately phoning' her wealthy friends. The former Duchess has ruled out moving to the US due to fears about her association with Epstein





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