Prince Andrew's Falklands War Flying Gloves to be Auctioned

Leather flying gloves worn by Prince Andrew during the Falklands War are going up for auction, estimated to sell for £1,000-£2,000. The gloves represent a period of high regard for the Prince before his later controversies.

A significant piece of British military history is set to be auctioned off next month: the leather flying gloves worn by Prince Andrew , the Duke of York, during his service in the 1982 Falklands War .

These gloves, a tangible link to a period when the Prince was a celebrated figure, are estimated to fetch between £1,000 and £2,000 at Reeman Dansie auctioneers in Colchester, Essex, on June 9th. The gloves represent a stark contrast to the Prince’s current standing, evoking a time before the controversies that led to his removal from royal duties.

They were originally donated by Prince Andrew to a charity auction in 1982, benefiting the Falklands Appeal and South Atlantic Fund, and bear his signature, adding to their collectibility and historical value. A handwritten apology from the Prince’s equerry accompanies the gloves, explaining his inability to attend the original auction due to his duties with Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Andrew’s involvement in the Falklands War was a defining moment in his early public life.

He trained as a pilot of Sea King helicopters and was assigned to the 820 Naval Air Squadron aboard the aircraft carrier HMS Invincible. When Argentina invaded the Falkland Islands in April 1982, the HMS Invincible was dispatched to the South Atlantic. During the conflict, Prince Andrew undertook a variety of crucial missions, including anti-submarine patrols, deploying missile decoys to protect the fleet, and, most importantly, conducting vital casualty evacuations.

His performance was highly praised by his commanding officer, Commander Nigel Ward, who described him as ‘an excellent pilot and very promising officer’. This period solidified his popularity and presented him as a dedicated and capable member of the armed forces. The gloves, therefore, are not merely a piece of clothing; they are a symbol of that service and the positive perception he enjoyed at the time.

The wear and dirt on the gloves themselves are testament to the demanding nature of the operations he participated in, further enhancing their authenticity and historical significance. The auction of these gloves arrives at a complex moment in Prince Andrew’s history. Following serious allegations and a subsequent decision by King Charles III to remove his royal status, Prince Andrew’s association with the Falklands War has become a subject of renewed scrutiny.

His name was removed from commemorative plaques in the Falkland Islands last year, reflecting the shift in public sentiment and the desire to distance the islands from the controversies surrounding him. Auctioneer James Grinter noted the poignant irony of the sale, stating that it’s ‘inconceivable’ that the highly regarded figure of 1982 would later be associated with the disgrace that has followed.

The gloves, in essence, offer a glimpse into a past that feels increasingly distant and a reminder of a time when Prince Andrew was viewed as a national hero. The auction is expected to draw considerable interest from collectors of military memorabilia, royal artifacts, and those fascinated by the changing fortunes of public figures.

The sale provides a unique opportunity to own a piece of history, representing both a significant military conflict and a pivotal moment in the life of a former royal prince. The gloves serve as a tangible reminder of a different era, before the scandals that have overshadowed his later years





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