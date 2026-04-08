Prince Andrew's Move to Marsh Farm Disrupts Edward and Sophie's Easter Plans

Prince Andrew's move to his new home on the Sandringham Estate, Marsh Farm, was delayed, disrupting his brother Edward and Sophie's Easter holiday plans. The former Duke of York's relocation followed renovations at the property and his eviction from the Royal Lodge due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein. The move forced the Edinburghs to stay at a different estate property. Extensive renovations have been made at Marsh Farm to accommodate Andrew, including enhanced security and luxury amenities. The situation highlights the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Andrew and the impact of his past actions.

Prince Andrew , the former Duke of York, has finally moved into his new permanent residence, Marsh Farm , on the Sandringham Estate . This move, however, caused a disruption to his brother Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, and his wife Sophie's Easter plans. Andrew, 66, had been residing at Wood Farm, a temporary accommodation on the estate, while renovations at Marsh Farm were completed.

His transition to his new home followed an unexpected delay, which impacted the Edinburghs' planned use of Wood Farm for their Easter break. Andrew was seen walking from Wood Farm to Marsh Farm, a journey of approximately 20 minutes, accompanied only by his dogs. He appeared contemplative during the walk, suggesting the weight of recent events. Staff members were observed arriving at Marsh Farm shortly before his arrival, carrying belongings into the five-bedroom property. The move to Marsh Farm was delayed, preventing Edward and Sophie from using Wood Farm as their Easter holiday retreat, a long-held tradition for the couple. Instead, they stayed at Gardens House, another property on the Sandringham Estate, as Andrew was hesitant to vacate Wood Farm. The circumstances surrounding his move have been under scrutiny, particularly due to his association with Jeffrey Epstein and his removal from the Royal Lodge in Windsor, as per King Charles's orders. This event has cast a shadow over the Easter celebrations, highlighting the ongoing fallout from the prince's controversial past. Marsh Farm has undergone extensive renovations to accommodate Andrew's needs. These renovations include modern amenities like luxury carpets, a Sky dish, and high-speed broadband, as well as enhanced security measures, such as a new security fence. This is a step up from the humble surroundings of Wood Farm. Hundreds of boxes, marked with HRH, presumably containing his possessions, have been delivered to the property, alongside a mobile home for his security staff. The former Victorian working farm had been empty for at least five years before becoming Andrew's permanent residence. Marsh Farm is located on a flood plain and separated from the rest of Norfolk by the Dersingham Bog, adding to the property's secluded nature. Andrew's presence in Norfolk has been a topic of interest, especially after his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office on his birthday. Although keeping a low profile, he was seen driving his Range Rover around the estate, and smiling. Concerns regarding his security were raised after two individuals attempted to climb the fence at Marsh Farm. The public's attempts to gain access to the property has brought to the forefront the challenges the prince faces during this transition period. The events surrounding Andrew's move and the associated issues continue to draw public and media attention. This incident also revealed that the Duke of Edinburgh and his wife booked the Gardens House for their Easter vacation





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