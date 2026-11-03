Prince Andrew Served Witness Summons in High Court Fraud Case

Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor faces a High Court witness summons in a fraud trial involving Turkish billionaire Nebahat Isbilen and former adviser Selman Turk. The former royal is not accused of wrongdoing but must answer questions about finances.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has been officially served with a legal summons requiring his attendance as a witness in a High Court fraud trial. The proceedings center on allegations against Selman Turk, a Turkish businessman and former financial adviser, who is accused of misappropriating millions from his client. The former royal is not charged with any criminal activity, nor is he a defendant in the case, but his testimony is deemed critical by the defense.

Summons Details and Court Timeline

The legal notice mandates that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor appear before the High Court in London during mid-December to provide evidence. He has been given the option to appear in person or to testify via video link, a provision intended to minimize disruption to his schedule. This development marks the first time a member of the British royal family has been issued such a witness summons since the nineteenth century. The trial itself was originally scheduled to commence in the week beginning November 16, though judicial adjustments have shifted the timeline to allow for this witness preparation.

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Nebahat Isbilen Fraud Allegations Explained

The core of the litigation involves Nebahat Isbilen, an 81-year-old Turkish millionaire who claims that Selman Turk deceived her regarding financial transactions made in 2019. Mrs. Isbilen alleges that Mr. Turk siphoned off substantial sums of her wealth after she fled Turkey to reside in the United Kingdom. She contends that her former adviser misled her about the nature and recipients of payments totaling £750,000 that were directed toward the household of the then-Duke of York. These funds are alleged to have been part of a broader scheme where millions were diverted for purposes unconnected to her personal welfare.

The York Family Financial Connections

Legal disclosures obtained by Mrs. Isbilen's legal team indicate that significant portions of her assets were transferred to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor and his family members. The payments included £350,000 sent to Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, £225,000 to Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, and £25,000 to Princess Eugenie. Additionally, a £750,000 gift was arranged for Princess Beatrice's wedding. Although there are no allegations of wrongdoing against the York family, they reached a private settlement with Mrs. Isbilen in 2023 to repay an undisclosed amount of money to resolve these civil matters.

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Selman Turk Defense Strategy

Selman Turk denies all allegations of fraud and embezzlement. His legal representatives argue that Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is essential to verifying Mr. Turk's version of events regarding the payments. The defense applied for permission to call the former royal as a witness, even anticipating his reluctance to participate. Mr. Justice Johnson agreed with this application on October 23, ruling that fairness requires Mr. Turk to have the opportunity to present relevant and material evidence to support his defense against the serious accusations.

Judicial Reasoning and Future Implications

In his judgment, Mr. Justice Johnson noted that it is highly unlikely Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor would voluntarily provide a witness statement given the sensitive nature of the case. The judge highlighted the potential public impact of proceedings involving payments linked to the wife of a political prisoner in Turkey. Consequently, the court concluded that a formal witness summons was necessary to compel his testimony. This procedural move ensures that the defense can fully present its case regarding the reasons behind the financial transfers made nearly five years ago.