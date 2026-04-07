Prince Edward and Sophie had to stay in the Gardens House on King Charles' Sandringham estate for their Easter break, as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor is still residing in Wood Farm.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were unexpectedly relocated to the Gardens House on the Sandringham estate for their Easter break, as their intended accommodation, Wood Farm , remained occupied by Prince Andrew . This shift highlights the ongoing situation surrounding Prince Andrew 's residency and the ripple effects it's having on other members of the Royal Family .

Gardens House, a four-bedroom property typically rented out as a holiday let, offered a stark contrast to the more preferred Wood Farm. While the details may seem trivial, the fact that the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh had to opt for a less desirable location underscores the unusual circumstances surrounding the situation. Gardens House is described as a 'charming detached Norfolk hideaway' on the Norfolk Hideaways website. It offers accommodation for eight guests across two floors, and boasts a functional kitchen with an Aga. The house is a former residence of Queen Elizabeth’s head gardener. It's nestled within the grounds of the Sandringham Estate, providing a blend of charm and functionality for its guests. Despite its amenities and proximity to the visitor centre, the property itself lacks the grandeur and privacy of Wood Farm. \The Gardens House, with its beige carpets, cream walls, and floral curtains, presented a more modest setting for the Royal couple's Easter break. This is a stark contrast to the amenities that the Royal Family usually have access to. The Gardens House is rented out to the public, and it is almost fully booked until the end of December 2027. It's likely that it was previously booked by other holidaymakers. The news underscores the inconvenience and compromises the other royals are facing due to Prince Andrew's extended stay at Wood Farm, the former retirement home of Prince Philip. Prince Andrew's reluctance to move from Wood Farm has led to complications for the other members of the family. The details of the Gardens House, including its plain decor and the lack of fine dining options, serve to illustrate the contrast between the royals' usual accommodations and the makeshift arrangements imposed by the current circumstances. The Gardens House is a contrast to what the Royal family is usually accustomed to. \The Gardens House is located within easy walking distance of the Sandringham Visitor Centre and coffee shop. This offers a more accessible experience for the visitors. The grounds around the Gardens House include a Country Park with over 200 hectares, providing space for various activities. This contrasts with the privacy of Wood Farm, which is more remote. The situation underscores the internal difficulties within the Royal Family. The shift in accommodation is the outcome of the ongoing conflict and Prince Andrew's decision. This is another layer added to the existing controversies surrounding Prince Andrew. The implications of Prince Andrew's actions are wide-ranging.





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