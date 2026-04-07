Prince Edward and Sophie Forced to Holiday in Modest Sandringham Let Due to Prince Andrew's Continued Residence

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh spent their Easter break in a rented holiday home on the Sandringham estate as Prince Andrew remained at their preferred accommodation, Wood Farm. The change highlights the ongoing impact of Andrew's situation.

Prince Edward and his wife Sophie were forced to spend their Easter break in the Gardens House on the Sandringham estate, a modest holiday let, because Prince Andrew is still residing at Wood Farm . Wood Farm , the former residence of Prince Philip, was the couple's preferred choice for their annual Easter visit, but Andrew's continued presence there, following public outcry over his association with Jeffrey Epstein, necessitated the change of plans.

The Gardens House, a four-bedroom property, offers a stark contrast to the grandeur usually associated with the royal family. With beige carpets, cream walls, floral curtains, and a kitchen with traditional features, it stands as a functional, albeit less luxurious, alternative. The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh are accustomed to staying at Wood Farm for Easter, but the disgraced former prince has been occupying the property since early February, awaiting the completion of renovations at his intended new home, Marsh Farm. Concerns were previously raised that Andrew might delay his move from Wood Farm, as he considers it more private and secluded. \The Gardens House, which can cost up to £4,110 a week during the high season, was initially considered as a potential residence for Andrew when he was stripped of his HRH title and was required to leave his Royal Lodge mansion. The property, once the home of the estate's head gardener, has continued to be rented out as a holiday let, with bookings extending until the end of 2027. The Norfolk Hideaways website describes it as a 'charming detached Norfolk hideaway' within the Sandringham Estate, highlighting its proximity to Sandringham House and its beautiful gardens. The house accommodates eight guests and features a kitchen with an Aga, a comfortable sitting room overlooking the garden, and access to both formal and informal gardens. The website emphasizes its convenient location near the Sandringham Visitor Centre and Country Park, with opportunities for outdoor activities and family recreation. While it's unlikely Edward and Sophie availed themselves of these amenities, the setting provides a quiet retreat within the larger estate. \The contrast between the Gardens House and Wood Farm, where Prince Philip lived a simple life in his later years, underscores the change in circumstances. The interior of the Gardens House is described as being similar to Wood Farm. The dining setup at Gardens House is worlds away from the fine dining royals are accustomed to. The situation reflects the ongoing repercussions of Andrew's association with Epstein and the resulting limitations it places on his family's activities. The Easter break, typically a private family occasion, was inevitably affected by the unusual circumstances. Despite the temporary setback, the incident offers a glimpse into the everyday realities of the royal family, even while emphasizing their need to adapt to changing conditions and controversies





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