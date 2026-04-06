Prince Edward and Sophie's Easter Plans Thwarted by Prince Andrew's Delayed Move at Sandringham

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh were forced to stay in a holiday let during their Easter break at Sandringham due to Prince Andrew's extended stay at Wood Farm. Andrew, the disgraced former prince, is awaiting the completion of renovations at his new home, Marsh Farm.

Prince Edward and Sophie , the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, encountered a disruption to their Easter break plans at Sandringham . Their annual tradition of staying at Wood Farm was thwarted due to Prince Andrew 's continued presence. Andrew, the disgraced former prince, has been residing at Wood Farm, his temporary accommodation on the estate, while awaiting the completion of renovations at his new permanent residence, Marsh Farm, also on the Sandringham Estate.

This unexpected situation forced Edward and Sophie to utilize Gardens House, a holiday let on the estate, instead. This cottage, formerly the residence of the estate's head gardener, provides accommodation for up to £4,110 a week during peak season.\Andrew's reluctance to vacate Wood Farm has caused a ripple effect within the royal family. Edward, the first royal to visit Andrew in months, reportedly had a discussion with him about the situation. The delay in Andrew's move has caused inconvenience, as Edward and Sophie regularly reserve Wood Farm for their Easter getaway. Andrew's current situation is a consequence of his recent eviction from Royal Lodge at Windsor, stemming from his association with the convicted US financier Jeffrey Epstein. Since his exile in Norfolk, Andrew has maintained a low profile, even opting out of the traditional Royal Family service. Recent sightings of Andrew on the Sandringham Estate, including his inspection of horses despite concerns about his public image, have drawn attention. His purchase of a static caravan to house his security detail further underscores the logistical adjustments necessitated by his changed circumstances.\Further complicating matters, security concerns were raised when two individuals attempted to breach the perimeter of Andrew's new permanent home at Marsh Farm. The incident, involving an attempt to scale a fence and peer into the property, prompted swift action from Andrew's security team. While undergoing renovation to prepare for Andrew's move, Marsh Farm has also seen delivery of hundreds of boxes of belongings. The preparations, including luxury upgrades, suggest an imminent relocation. The ongoing situation highlights the ongoing adjustments and challenges faced by Prince Andrew as he navigates his changed circumstances. His presence at Wood Farm and the subsequent need for alternative accommodation by other members of the royal family has created a situation that is in the full public view and subject to public scrutiny. The unfolding events at Sandringham present a complex picture of royal life and ongoing adjustments





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