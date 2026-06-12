Prince George Expected to Attend Eton College, Following Royal Tradition

Unconfirmed reports suggest Prince George will enroll at Eton College this September, ending months of speculation about his secondary education. The decision, allegedly favoring tradition and security over co-educational options, is driven by concerns over smartphone-era privacy risks. Royal commentators Richard Kay and Rebecca English analyze the factors behind the Waleses' choice and its implications for the future king's safety and normalcy.

The latest episode of the Daily Mail's Palace Confidential addressed swirling rumors about Prince George 's secondary education, centering on an exclusive report by Diary Editor Richard Eden .

Eden stated, on good authority, that after months of deliberation, the Prince and Princess of Wales have decided their eldest son will attend Eton College this September. While Kensington Palace has not officially confirmed the news, Eden's account suggests the decision would conclude widespread speculation. Many had anticipated that Prince William might deviate from royal tradition by choosing a mixed-gender school, a path that would have allowed his sister Princess Charlotte to join George in later years.

Instead, the reported selection of Eton, the historic all-boys boarding school attended by both William and Prince Harry, underscores a prioritization of security and privacy in the digital age. Editor-at-large Richard Kay proposed a key motivating factor: the pervasive threat of smartphone photography. Kay theorized that William and Kate were deeply concerned about the likelihood of an embarrassing image-such as George with a first girlfriend-circulating publicly. He explained that Eton, as a single-sex institution, inherently reduces that risk.

"One of the principal concerns they had as parents, in the era of smartphones was: every pupil has one and who wouldn't want to get a photo of George getting a chaste kiss with his first girlfriend? I mean, it's inevitable, it's human life, it's what would happen. I think Eton removes that area of probability for them," Kay said. This reflects a broader challenge for modern royals: maintaining a semblance of normal adolescence under constant public scrutiny.

Beyond the gender dynamic, Kay and Eden highlighted Eton's established security infrastructure as a decisive advantage. The school has longstanding protocols for protecting royal students, with police presence and familiar procedures from William and Harry's time.

"They are used to it. It's familiar seeing police bodyguards at the school on rotation," Kay noted, adding that George would likely occupy the same boarding house as his father to leverage existing measures. Eden contrasted this with past royal schooling, where the primary external threat was paparazzi, whose movements could be restricted via media-palace agreements. Today, fellow students with smartphones pose an uncontrollable risk, making Eton's controlled environment relatively safer.

Royal editor Rebecca English underscored the media's self-imposed restraint but warned that "citizen journalism" now represents the greatest danger to royal privacy. The panel agreed that while traditional media often respects palace boundaries, the ubiquity of personal devices complicates efforts to shield young royals, making Eton's disciplined, insular setting a pragmatic choice for George's formative years





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Prince George Eton College Prince William Kensington Palace Royal Education School Privacy Smartphones Security Palace Confidential Richard Eden Richard Kay Rebecca English

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