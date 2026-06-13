Prince George Joins Siblings at Trooping the Colour as Royal Family Celebrates King's Official Birthday

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis participated in the Trooping the Colour ceremony in London, marking the King's official birthday and highlighting the Grenadier Guards' 370th anniversary, while the future king prepares for entry to Eton College.

Prince George appeared more grown‑up than ever as he joined his sister Princess Charlotte and younger brother Prince Louis for the annual Trooping the Colour in central London.

The twelve‑year‑old future king arrived in a crisp suit and a blue tie that exactly matched the hue of his mother's dress, a subtle nod to the Princess of Wales's fashion coordination. Accompanied by Prince William and Catherine, the family travelled together to Buckingham Palace, where George sat beside Charlotte on the carriage route that winds through Whitehall.

The streets were packed with thousands of spectators cheering as the Grenadier Guards, the senior infantry regiment of the British Army, performed their intricate drill on Horse Guards Parade. The regiment's new King's Colour, presented by King Charles earlier in the week, was carried aloft by the King's Company, marking both the regiment's 370th anniversary and the fourth Trooping under the reign of His Majesty.

The ceremony, which celebrates the official birthday of the monarch, is steeped in history dating back to the 18th century when regimental colours were displayed on the battlefield to help soldiers identify their units amid the smoke of combat. This year the Grenadier Guards were honoured with the task of trooping the colour, a role that highlights their historic roots: the regiment was raised in 1656 by the exiled Charles II in Bruges to protect the monarch during the interregnum.

King Charles visited the troops at their Aldershot barracks on the eve of the parade, offering words of encouragement and praising the regiment's three‑century‑plus service. After the precise marching display, the event will culminate with the traditional balcony appearance on the front of Buckingham Palace, where the royal family will watch the RAF fly‑past. The day also featured personal milestones for the younger royals.

Earlier in the week, the Daily Mail reported that Prince George had sat his entrance exams for Eton College and is expected to begin his studies there this September. The family's public appearances have become more streamlined in recent years, with only working members and the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales attending the event, a notable shift from earlier gatherings that saw over forty royals on the balcony.

In addition to the royal spectators, senior government figures such as the new Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis and the Prime Minister were among the crowd, reflecting the ceremony's importance as both a national celebration and a showcase of the United Kingdom's armed forces. The Trooping the Colour remains one of the most high‑profile events on the royal calendar, combining military tradition, royal pageantry and a moment for the nation to unite in celebration of the sovereign's official birthday





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