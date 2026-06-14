Prince George's Hilarious Sneeze Moment Steals Trooping the Colour Show

Prince George's attempt to hold back a sneeze during the national anthem has become one of the most memorable moments of this year's Trooping the Colour celebrations. The 12-year-old future king joined the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony to watch the traditional RAF flypast marking King Charles' official birthday.

Prince George provided one of the most charming moments of this year's Trooping the Colour celebrations when he was spotted trying his best to hold back a sneeze during the national anthem.

The 12-year-old future king joined members of the Royal Family on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Saturday as they watched the traditional RAF flypast marking King Charles' official birthday. As the final notes of God Save the King played, George could be seen pulling a determined expression while attempting to suppress a sneeze. The young prince managed to hold it in until the anthem ended before quickly covering his mouth and nose and finally letting the sneeze out.

The moment sparked laughter between George and his mother, the Princess of Wales, who smiled warmly and appeared to exchange a few words with her eldest son while placing a reassuring hand on his back. Meanwhile, Prince Louis once again captivated royal watchers with his enthusiasm for the aerial display. The eight-year-old was seen leaning over for a better view of the Red Arrows, watching the aircraft roar overhead with his mouth open in amazement.

The balcony appearance brought the day's celebrations to a close after a packed programme of events honouring the King's official birthday. George could be seen attempting to suppress a sneeze.

The young prince managed to hold it in until the anthem ended before quickly covering his mouth and nose and finally letting the sneeze out Prince George, 12, and Princess Charlotte, 11, travelling along the Mall The Waleses joined the King and Queen on the Buckingham Palace balcony Earlier, the Waleses children travelled in a carriage procession through London alongside their mother, waving to crowds gathered along The Mall. Behind-the-scenes footage later released by Kensington Palace offered a glimpse into the family's preparations before the parade.

The video showed members of the Royal Family in high spirits ahead of the event, with King Charles, Princess Anne and the younger royals sharing light-hearted moments before stepping into the spotlight. George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all appeared composed throughout the day's engagements, sitting attentively during the military display and joining the rest of the family for the balcony appearance.

Prince William, who had earlier ridden on horseback in the ceremonial parade, stood alongside his family to watch the flypast and appeared to point out features of the display to his children. The annual Trooping the Colour ceremony remains one of the biggest events in the royal calendar, bringing together more than 1,400 soldiers, 200 horses and hundreds of musicians in a centuries-old celebration of the sovereign's official birthday





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