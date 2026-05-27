Prince George's Secondary School Decision: Inside the Royal Family's Final Selection Process

Royal correspondents Richard Kay and Charlotte Griffiths reveal their exclusive predictions on where Prince George will attend secondary school, based on insider contacts and visits to top institutions like Eton, Oundle, and Marlborough.

The Prince of Wales has confirmed that Prince George is sometimes boarding at Lambrook, the private school all three of his children attend near Ascot.

But the question on every royal watcher's lips is: where will George go to secondary school in September? The Prince and Princess of Wales have visited Eton College, Oundle School, Marlborough College and more. Our royal experts have spoken to insiders and tapped up their contacts, and now they are placing their bets on which school will win out. Richard Kay and Charlotte Griffiths reveal their top picks in the Palace Confidential newsletter this week.

To find out which school they believe will welcome George in September, sign up to the newsletter today get it in your inbox absolutely FREE on Thursday evening. Want more of the Daily Mail's unrivalled royals journalism, straight from some of the world's leading experts on the monarchy?

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