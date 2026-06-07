Prince George is expected to start at Eton College this September after passing entrance exams, a decision influenced by security, single-gender education, and proximity to the family home. Meanwhile, questions arise about the potential revival of The Lady magazine through ongoing advertisements.

Prince George is set to begin attending Eton College this September, according to an imminent official announcement following extensive deliberation by his parents, Prince William and Catherine .

The 13-year-old royal recently passed the common entrance exam for the prestigious institution, a milestone that underscores his family's commitment to his education amidst heightened public scrutiny. Eton, known for its £63,000 annual fee and history of educating twenty British prime ministers, including David Cameron and Boris Johnson, offers a single-gender environment that reportedly influenced William and Catherine's decision.

Alternatives such as Oundle and St Edward's Oxford (Teddies) were considered but ultimately rejected due to their coeducational nature, a concern amplified by the prevalence of smartphones and the potential for rapid dissemination of personal images. Security and proximity to the family's residence, Forest Lodge in Windsor Great Park, also favored Eton, which lies minutes away and has long experience with royal and high-profile students. George is expected to leave his current prep school, Lambrook, soon.

The choice of Eton contrasts with the experiences of George's father and uncle. Prince William thrived at school and later at the University of St Andrews, while Prince Harry faced academic challenges, partly attributed to the ethos of his own school, Eton, where scholarly achievement is highly prized. Catherine, the Princess of Wales, also drew from her own school history, having been unhappy at Downe House before transferring to Marlborough College.

These personal backgrounds likely shaped the couple's cautious approach to selecting an environment where George can flourish academically and socially without the complications of a mixed-gender setting during his formative teenage years. In separate news, the women's magazine The Lady, founded in 1885, may not be defunct despite its parent company's liquidation last year.

Advertisements for domestic positions continue to appear under The Lady's name and logo on platforms like Facebook and its website, prompting questions from unpaid contributors about the legality of such trading. Julia Budworth's son, Ben, and his wife, Helen, who oversaw the magazine's closure, have reportedly established a new company and published a notice in The Gazette indicating they are carrying on the business.

However, at least one creditor claims they did not receive the required notice, raising concerns about compliance with insolvency rules. Ben Budworth declined to comment on the matter





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