Prince Harry and Co-Claimants File Appeal Against Daily Mail Hacking Ruling

Prince Harry joins Baroness Doreen Lawrence and others in seeking Court of Appeal permission to overturn the High Court's dismissal of their hacking claims against Associated Newspapers and its indemnity costs order.

Prince Harry and a coalition of prominent public figures have formally lodged applications with the Court of Appeal seeking permission to challenge the High Court's decisive ruling in their lawsuit against Associated Newspapers. The group, which includes Baroness Doreen Lawrence and Sir Elton John, aims to overturn the judgment that completely dismissed their claims that journalists from the Daily Mail engaged in unlawful phone hacking and other illicit methods to obtain exclusive stories.

High Court Rejects Hacking Claims With Indemnity Costs

The appeal efforts come after Mr Justice Nicklin delivered a comprehensive forty-three6-page judgment on July 7, in which he exonerated every defendant and dismissed all ninety-seven allegations brought by the claimants. The judge ruled that the case presented by Prince Harry and the other celebrities was legally and factually flawed, describing it as unreasonable to a high degree. Consequently, he ordered the claimants to pay the publisher's legal costs on an indemnity basis, a severe penalty that could result in a financial bill of up to £34million.

Also read Prince Harry to appeal outcome of High Court privacy case

Legal Team Challenges Unprecedented Judicial Findings

Callum Galbraith, the solicitor representing the group of claimants, confirmed that papers were filed with the Court of Appeal to request a review of the lower court's decisions. Mr Galbraith stated that the claimants respectfully disagree with both the dismissal of their claims and the subsequent costs order. He characterized Mr Justice Nicklin's rulings as unprecedented and insisted that they contained significant errors in both legal interpretation and factual assessment.

Original Claimants Split On Appeal Strategy

The six individuals currently pursuing the appeal include model Elizabeth Hurley, actress Sadie Frost, and David Furnish, who is married to Sir Elton John. Prince Harry served as one of the leading voices in the original lawsuit, alongside these five other famous names. However, the group is not unified in its post-trial strategy, as Sir Simon Hughes, the former Liberal Democrat justice minister, has decided not to join the appeal process. This leaves six of the seven original claimants seeking judicial review while Sir Simon Hughes remains outside the current appellate effort.

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Judge Accepted Credible Testimony From Journalists

The foundation for the High Court's decision rested on the testimonies provided during the three-month trial, where Mr Justice Nicklin found the evidence presented by Daily Mail journalists to be honest, credible, and impressive. The judge accepted their explanations for the legitimate sourcing of news articles, effectively dismantling the core arguments of the hacking allegations. This thorough evaluation of witness credibility led to the complete rejection of the claimants' accusations against the publisher and its staff.

Claimants Face Massive Financial Liability

Despite the overwhelming judicial rejection of their claims, the financial consequences for Prince Harry and his co-claimants are substantial due to the indemnity costs order. Such an order is typically reserved for cases where a judge perceives serious misconduct or an unreasonable approach to litigation. The claimants had hoped for a capping of costs, but Mr Justice Nicklin refused this request, emphasizing the unreasonable nature of their legal battle. The Court of Appeal must now grant permission before the claimants can proceed with a full hearing of their appeal.