Prince Harry and Family to Visit UK for First Time in Four Years

Prince Harry and his family have been offered royal accommodation when they come to England next month but no additional security. The Duke of Sussex plans to bring his wife Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back to the UK for the first time in four years in July.

Prince Harry and his family have been offered royal accommodation when they come to England next month but no additional security. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on a slew of reports being briefed out by Team Sussex that the Duke of Sussex plans to bring his wife Meghan and their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet back to the UK for the first time in four years in July.

However the Mail understands that as has previously been the case Harry and his family have been offered accommodation on the Royal estate for use during a potential visit. He has previously been offered accommodation at Buckingham Palace but turned it down claiming it wasn't secure enough. It is not clear whether any other royal residence such as St James's Palace Windsor or Sandringham might be afforded to him.

No response has yet been received by the palace to the offer of accommodation for a potential summer visit it is believed during which Harry also hopes to set up a meeting with his father King Charles III. However it is understood that the suggestion that additional arrangements have been offered for security provision for a potential visit are wide of the mark.

The palace position remains clear that all matters of security are for the Home Office to decide upon. Prince Harry and his family have been offered royal accommodation when they come to England next month. Prince Harry had been planning the trip for some time but only recently confirmed his children would accompany him and Meghan following assurances from the Palace it is understood.

It is not the case that His Majesty plays or could play a determinant role in that process nor has he made any private undertakings to his son. Buckingham Palace has refused comment on the possibility of a meeting between father and son saying they would not discuss private family matters but clearly a visit did take place on Harry's last trip to the UK last September when the two men met at Clarence House for under an hour.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's visit from July 6 to July 10 with Prince Archie seven and Princess Lilibet five will mark the one-year countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games. Prince Harry had been planning the trip for some time but only recently confirmed his children would accompany him and Meghan following assurances from the Palace it is understood.

He has long said he does not consider it safe to bring his wife and children to the UK after his exit from the firm in 2020 led to him losing his royal protection. The Duke previously lost a legal battle over his security arrangements when this protection was removed and said he could not bring Archie and Lilibet to Britain without putting them in danger.

He is said to be looking forward to introducing Archie and Lilibet to friends and family and British culture. The King has only met his youngest grandchild Lilibet once before during his late mother's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and Harry has previously spoken about wanting to reconcile with his father since his cancer diagnosis. The trip will also mark the one-year countdown to the next Invictus Games which is to be held in 2027 in Birmingham.

The Duke is expected to attend events related to the games which he founded for injured service veterans as well as support his remaining patronages such as WellChild. It has not been confirmed what if any role Meghan will have in events with Harry or whether their children will attend. The couple have been fiercely protective of Archie and Lilibet's privacy very rarely sharing photos of them and even then their faces are usually obscured.

It will also be Meghan's first trip to the UK with Harry since their visit following the death of Queen Elizabeth II





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