Prince Harry and King Charles Enjoy a Lengthy Private Meeting at Clarence House

Prince Harry and King Charles met for 54 minutes at Clarence House in a possible step toward reconciliation after reports of escalating tension.

Prince Harry and King Charles enjoyed a private 54-minute tea meeting at Clarence House in London on Wednesday. The Duke of Sussex arrived at the residence at 5:20 pm, using the rear entrance, and departed 54 minutes later to head to an Invictus reception. Later that evening, when questioned by a reporter about his father's well-being at the Invictus reception, Harry simply replied, 'Yes, he's great, thank you.

' His relaxed demeanor at the event suggested the private encounter with his father had gone well.Harry's visit to Clarence House was his first since January 2023. This meeting lasted almost twice as long as their last encounter in February, giving observers hope for a reconciliation between the father and son. While Harry did meet with his father, he did not have a meeting with his brother, Prince William, during his four-day trip. William was busy with a multitude of engagements this week, including a visit to Cardiff on World Suicide Prevention Day. Harry stepped down from senior royal duties in 2020 along with his wife, Meghan Markle. Since their move to the US, Harry has made several public accusations against his father, stepmother Queen Camilla, brother Prince William, and sister-in-law, Catherine, Princess of Wales in various interviews, his memoir, and a Netflix documentary. However, there have been recent signs of mending fences, with senior aides from both households meeting in July. The meeting at Clarence House is seen as a further step towards restoring communication between the two parties. Harry is now scheduled to fly back to his family in California





