Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Purchase Cotswolds Estate for Ten Million Pounds

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have relocated to the Cotswolds with a £10million budget, moving into a retreat on a friend's estate. The move places the Sussexes among other celebrities amid local tourism concerns.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially established a new permanent residence in the Cotswolds, marking the latest chapter in their post-royal lives. The couple moved into their private country retreat over the weekend after concluding an extensive property search that reportedly consumed a budget of £10million. This exclusive enclave, known for its honey-coloured stone cottages and rolling green hills, has long been a magnet for the wealthy and famous, including figures such as the Beckhams, Kate Moss, and Jeremy Clarkson.

Private Retreat Location Details

The Sussexes have settled into a home located within the estate of a wealthy businessman friend. This individual had hosted the couple since they relocated from California earlier this year, providing a transitional base before they secured their own permanent dwelling. The new property offers the privacy and seclusion that the couple has consistently sought since stepping back from senior royal duties, allowing them to raise their two children, Prince Archie, age seven, and Princess Lilibet, age five, away from the public eye.

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Local Tourism and Community Impact

Despite the allure of seclusion, the Cotswolds region faces significant challenges regarding overtourism that may complicate the Sussexes' integration into local society. Victoria Summerley, a resident of the village of Bibury for 14 years, highlighted the strain on the community, noting that a population of 600 can be overwhelmed by up to 20,000 visitors in a single day during peak seasons. She described increasing levels of litter in local streams and deteriorating tourist behaviour since the pandemic, concerns that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's arrival will likely exacerbate given their global celebrity status.

Royal Expert Analysis and Criticism

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams has expressed skepticism regarding the couple's ability to fit in with their new neighbours. He suggested that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may find themselves out of their depth among the established A-listers and traditional residents. Fitzwilliams argued that while the couple has pretensions of being A-listers, their lack of recent success in Hollywood and recent media appearances might limit their social acceptance in such a star-studded environment.

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Political Sentiment and Strategic Planning

Fitzwilliams also predicted that conservative, monarchist-leaning residents of the Cotswolds may view the Sussexes with extreme disfavour due to their previous public criticism of the monarchy. He described the move as part of a carefully planned strategy to build a support network that might open doors for their future ventures. Given the current rift in the royal family, any friends or connections the couple makes in this region are likely to maintain their anonymity to avoid public scrutiny or backlash.

Existing Connections and Celebrity Neighbors

The decision to settle in this region is bolstered by the couple's pre-existing relationships with other high-profile residents. Notably, former talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi own Kitesbridge Farm near Burford, which they purchased for £15million in 2024. The couple, who were close to Meghan Markle during their time in California, provide a familiar social circle for the Sussexes. Additionally, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle share a deep-rooted personal history with the area, having frequently visited Soho Farmhouse and Highgrove, the private home of King Charles, where Prince Harry spent time with his estranged brother, Prince William.