Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are returning to California for the holidays. The move allows Archie and Lilibet to visit their grandmother Doria Ragland.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have confirmed their plans to return to California for the Christmas holiday season, prioritizing family time in the United States over traditional British royal gatherings. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the festive period at their Montecito estate in Santa Barbara, a decision driven largely by the desire for their children, Archie and Lilibet, to reunite with their maternal grandmother.

Archie and Lilibet Visit Grandmother Doria

The primary motivation for this transatlantic return is the opportunity for Archie, who is seven years old, and Lilibet, who is five, to see their grandmother, Doria Ragland. The children have expressed keen interest in seeing their mother's mother, who has previously visited the family during their time in the United Kingdom. Doria Ragland, aged seventy, resides in a bungalow in a wealthy residential district outside central Los Angeles. This location is less than a two-hour drive from the Sussexes' Montecito mansion, making regular visits feasible and convenient for the growing family.

Also read Meghan Markle Promotes As Ever Thanksgiving Sale with Product Video

The decision comes amidst reports that the Sussexes were excluded from several major royal events this winter. Princess Catherine of Wales did not invite the couple to her annual Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey. Furthermore, they received no invitations to the royal family's Christmas celebrations at Sandringham or the extended family's private festive lunch at Buckingham Palace, which took place ten days before December 25. Despite these exclusions, sources close to the couple insist they never expected to receive such invitations, maintaining that the choice to return to the US was a personal family matter rather than a reaction to royal snubs.

Royal Christmas Exclusions and Public Appearance

While the couple avoided royal duties, they were recently spotted in public for the first time since returning to the UK after living in California for six years. The family attended a VIP preview event at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park, London. During the outing, Harry and Archie were seen riding the dodgems, with Harry steering a Ford bumper car while his son grinned with excitement. Onlookers noted that Archie bears a striking resemblance to his father, describing him as his mini me. Meanwhile, Meghan watched from the sidelines with Lilibet, smiling broadly as she hugged her red-haired daughter and waved at her husband and son.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, Prince Harry discussed his upcoming holiday plans during an appearance on ITV's This Morning. He mentioned that his wife and her mother are both excellent cooks, stating he would stay out of the kitchen to let them prepare the meal. He suggested the menu might feature gumbo or turkey, reflecting a casual approach to the festivities. Harry also recalled past Christmases at Sandringham, noting the variety of turkey dishes available, but did not confirm at the time whether the family would be in the US or UK. He did mention, however, that Archie and Lilibet were excited about the prospect of seeing snow.

Future Travel Plans and Family Dynamics

Beyond the Christmas holidays, the couple is planning to spend school holidays and half-terms in either California or Portugal, where they own a property. This strategy allows them to maintain a presence in both the US and Europe while keeping their heads down between public appearances. Doria Ragland has been a constant presence in the family's life since Harry and Meghan stepped down as senior royals and relocated to America in 2020. Her support was particularly noted as being a relief for Meghan when news broke regarding her father, Thomas Markle.

Thomas Markle Senior is currently facing legal challenges in the United States, including two counts of possession of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a statutory minimum of twenty years in federal prison. Doria Ragland's presence in Britain provided essential support during this difficult period. As for the other side of the family, King Charles III and Queen Camilla saw their grandchildren in person for the first time in four years at Highgrove in July. The upcoming return to California will further solidify the bond between the young royals and their American relatives, shaping a holiday tradition distinct from the traditional royal celebrations.