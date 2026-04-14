Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Australian Visit: A Mix of Charity, Business, and Controversy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's four-day visit to Australia includes charitable engagements, commercial events, and has sparked debate over funding and public perception.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have embarked on a four-day visit to Australia , generating both excitement and controversy. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, arriving on a business class Qantas flight from Los Angeles, began their engagements at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne . While greeted by a crowd, some locals expressed surprise at their presence. The couple engaged with patients, participated in a garden therapy session, and received gifts, including flowers and a handmade card. Meghan also undertook a solo visit to a homeless and domestic violence shelter, serving food to residents. The couple's itinerary also includes a visit to the National Veterans Arts Museum. When asked for a message to the Australia n public, Harry expressed his delight at being back. The visit marks their first trip back to Australia since their official royal tour in 2018, shortly after their wedding. However, this trip is reportedly privately funded, raising concerns about the use of Australia n taxpayer money to cover security costs.

The visit has sparked some debate, with questions raised regarding the allocation of resources for security. The use of police security has led to public petitions demanding the Sussexes cover the associated costs. Opposition figures have voiced concerns, emphasizing the priority of security for Victorian citizens. Some critics have suggested the trip is primarily focused on self-promotion, given the commercial events included in their schedule.

The couple's itinerary continues with an Invictus Australia event in Sydney. Meghan is scheduled to participate in the 'Her Best Life' retreat at Coogee Beach, which will involve workshops, Q&A sessions, and photo opportunities with the Duchess. The price of tickets is substantial, and reports suggest a considerable fee for Meghan's participation in the event.

The couple's trip has attracted substantial attention, with both positive and negative comments from the locals. The couple met several children and posed for photographs. The couple's visit includes a combination of charity work and business engagements, with an apparent focus on events that provide opportunities for the couple to be seen by the public.

The controversy over their presence and the financial implications of their visit have become an important aspect of the trip's narrative. While the couple engages in charitable work and promotes their initiatives, questions remain about the public perception and financial aspects of their visit. The Australian public is responding to the events with a mixture of enthusiasm and skepticism. The couple's engagements, which also include a visit to the National Veterans Arts Museum, are designed to generate positive publicity. The couple’s visit includes a combination of charity work and business engagements, with an apparent focus on events that provide opportunities for the couple to be seen by the public. The couple's visit includes a combination of charity work and business engagements. Despite the controversy, the visit is a significant event, generating interest both locally and internationally, and highlighting the ongoing interest in the couple's activities and their relationship with Australia





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry Meghan Markle Australia Royal Tour Charity Controversy Security Melbourne Invictus Games

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harry and Meghan to Visit Australia, Sparking UK Return SpeculationPrince Harry and Meghan are set to visit Australia later this month, eight years after their successful 2018 tour. The trip includes individual engagements for each, and is being viewed as a test case for future joint appearances, potentially paving the way for a return to the UK. Security concerns and possible event participation are also discussed.

Read more »

Full Video Released: Meghan Markle's Interaction with Sentebale Chief at Center of Prince Harry LawsuitThe full video of an incident at a Sentebale charity polo match, allegedly the catalyst for the legal dispute between Prince Harry and Sentebale, has been released. The video shows Meghan Markle's interaction with Sentebale's chairman, Dr. Sophie Chandauka, and is now at the heart of the defamation lawsuit. The release comes amid scrutiny of the charity by England's Charity Commission over the decision to sue the Duke of Sussex.

Read more »

Meghan Markle tells Prince Harry it's 'time to move on' from Montecito mansionMeghan Markle reportedly wants to leave California to be closer to Hollywood.

Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to Embark on Australian Visit Focusing on Mental Health and Community InitiativesThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake a private visit to Australia, featuring engagements focused on mental health, veteran support, and community initiatives. The trip includes both public and private engagements, including a women's retreat with Meghan and a summit appearance by Prince Harry.

Read more »

Meghan Markle’s fears over Prince Harry’s night out in AustraliaAs Prince Harry is hit by new humiliating revelations, Meghan Markle tells him, ‘There’s too much at stake’. Read the full story on heatworld.

Read more »

Prince Harry and Meghan Visit Royal Children's Hospital in MelbourneThe Duke and Duchess of Sussex visited the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne, Australia, participating in a garden therapy workshop, greeting patients, and posing for photographs. The visit was part of an 'unofficial royal visit' to the country.

Read more »