Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet pays tribute to Beyoncé in sweet family photo

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's daughter Lilibet, 5, wore a T-shirt featuring a hand-drawn portrait of Beyoncé in a sweet family photo. The top was designed by a mother-and-daughter team in the United States and is sold by the Women's History Project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's daughter Lilibet paid tribute to music star Beyoncé in a sweet family photo. The 5-year-old wore a cream-coloured T-shirt featuring a hand-drawn portrait of Beyoncé , complete with the words 'B is for Beyoncé ' across the front.

The top was designed by a mother-and-daughter team in the United States and is sold by the Women's History Project. The portrait was illustrated by a 10-year-old girl named Pearl, who created the artwork inspired by her family's love of art and music. The sustainable design is made from a blend of polyester, organic cotton and rayon, with fibres created from recycled plastic bottles. This sweet choice feels particularly fitting given Meghan and Harry's well-documented admiration for the global superstar.

Over the years, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared several public interactions with Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z, while Meghan has previously spoken about the support she received from the singer. The adorable snapshot offered another rare glimpse of the young royal, whose appearances on her mother's social media remain infrequent.

While Meghan has become increasingly active on Instagram in recent months, she continues to carefully protect her children's privacy, typically sharing photographs from behind or obscuring their faces. The post comes just days after Meghan delighted fans with another rare look at her daughter as she turned five.

'Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili,' Meghan captioned the Instagram photos, which appear to have been taken at their home in Montecito, the Chateau of Riven Rock. In the whimsical photo taken outside as Lilibet admired the flowers, the barefoot five-year-old wore a Cult Gaia beige dress with a shirred top and a summery skirt featuring embroidered flowers.

The sold-out frock, known as the 'Lola', was first debuted by Lilibet in March when she was spotted whispering to her mother and sitting under the table in a behind-the-scenes video for Meghan's As Ever brand. And in another photograph shared on May 16, Lilibet appeared alongside her mother inside what looked to be Meghan's walk-in wardrobe.

The little princess wore a coordinated red outfit complete with a matching scrunchie as she sat on the floor while Meghan snapped a mirror selfie.

'Mama's little helper,' Meghan captioned the image, suggesting her daughter was lending a hand while she prepared outfits. Earlier this year, the Duchess also included Lilibet in a Valentine's Day tribute to her family. One touching image showed Prince Harry holding his daughter, who was dressed in a pink ballet tutu and tights while clutching a bundle of red heart-shaped balloons.

The photograph also highlighted the youngster's distinctive red hair, a trait she shares with her father and one that continues to fascinate royal watchers whenever new pictures emerge. Meghan has previously spoken about the importance of creating a normal childhood for both Lilibet and her older brother Prince Archie, seven. Speaking at the TIME100 Summit earlier this year, the Duchess explained why she chose not to film her Netflix series, With Love, at the family's Montecito home.

'When people say, 'Why didn't you film in your house? ' Well, I have kids coming home for their nap, and 80 people in the kitchen isn't really the childhood memory I'd want for them to have,' Meghan said. Meghan Markle celebrated Mother's Day with her own mother, Doria Ragland, by her side, as well as her husband, Prince Harry.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be in the country for four days as they attend several philanthropic and business engagements. The couple stepped out at a star-studded Netflix event in Montecito just hours after news broke of Harry's latest legal battle. Meghan Markle previously visited The Children's Hospital LA in 2024 when she led a reading session with the young patients





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Prince Harry Meghan Markle Lilibet Beyoncé Women's History Project Cult Gaia As Ever Brand TIME100 Summit Netflix The Children's Hospital LA

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