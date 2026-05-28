Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Frogmore Cottage to be wiped clean of memories

The final remnants of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's time in Frogmore Cottage are set to be erased, three years after they were evicted by the King. The couple spent £2.4million on renovations to the property, which was gifted to them as a wedding present in 2018. Now, the future of the cottage is being considered, with one option including subdividing the property as it was before the couple moved in.

The final traces of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's time in Frogmore Cottage are set to be wiped away three years after they were evicted by the King.

The couple spent £2.4million on renovations to join the existing two semi-detached houses into one big family home after the late Queen gifted the property to them as a wedding present in 2018. Two years after splashing the cash on the home, the couple stepped down as working royals and moved to California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and their children Lilibet, four, and Archie, seven, have lived in Montecito ever since.

Harry had to pay back the £2.4million six months later, and was officially evicted by King Charles in 2023 - weeks after publishing his controversial memoir Spare. Frogmore's future is now said to be being considered. One option includes subdividing the Crown Estate property as it was in the 'pre-Meghan and Harry era', it is understood. The building's separation is being assessed for viability, but construction has not yet begun.

Insiders claim it would be a major and expensive renovation. The disgraced Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was once billed to move into Frogmore Cottage after his eviction from Royal Lodge earlier this year but rejected the idea.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined two existing semi-detached houses and built a yoga studio when they moved into Frogmore Cottage in 2018, but it could all be torn down Harry, Meghan and their children Lilibet, four, and Archie, seven, now live in Montecito, California Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it, a source said A source told The Sun: Its been empty for three years. Even Andrew thought it wasn't good enough for him to move in.

Maybe if they get rid of any trace of Harry and Meghan, then someone within the royal household will fancy it.

It would draw the line under Frogmore Cottage's controversial history and return it to the pre-Meghan and Harry era Other renovations at the property saw a yoga studio being built, rewiring and replumbing the place, replacing ceiling beams with floor joists and fitting it all out with luxury furnishings - including a £5,000 copper bathtub and decoration by Soho designer Vicky Charles, featuring vegan paint The works took a year and the couple moved in just before Archie's birth in 2019 but left for Canada later that year and the following January stepped down from their royal roles Now, they live in California, but the Sussexes have been back to the cottage during the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee and for her funeral in 202





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