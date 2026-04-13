Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Set for Private Australian Visit Focused on Mental Health and Community Support

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will undertake a privately funded visit to Australia, prioritizing engagements on mental health, veteran support, and community initiatives. The trip excludes public walkabouts, focusing on private meetings and commercial events, and has sparked a petition regarding taxpayer funding.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , are preparing for a privately funded visit to Australia , slated to begin this Tuesday and extend through Friday. Their office has indicated that the four-day itinerary will encompass a range of engagements centered around mental health awareness, community resilience initiatives, and support for veterans and their families.

This visit, however, will differ from their previous official royal tour in 2018 as it will not include any public walkabouts, focusing instead on private meetings and commercial endeavors. The couple's children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, will not be accompanying them on this trip. The visit, which is being funded privately, has already sparked discussions, with a petition on Change.org calling for no taxpayer funding or official support for the Sussexes' visit, garnering over 45,000 signatures. Despite the private nature of the visit, Australian authorities, including the New South Wales Police Force and Victoria Police, have confirmed that they will implement security measures to ensure public safety throughout the duration of the Duke and Duchess's stay, while minimizing any disruption to the community. This signifies the significant level of attention and preparation required for a visit of this nature, even when not undertaken in an official royal capacity. The focus on mental health underscores a consistent theme of the couple's work. The Duchess of Sussex will be a prominent speaker at a 'girls' weekend' retreat in Sydney, hosted by the Her Best Life podcast. The event, geared towards a female audience, comes with a considerable price tag, with tickets costing up to £1,700 for the entire experience. This retreat is designed to promote wellness and empowerment, with Meghan participating in on-stage interviews and discussions. Parallel to this, Prince Harry will be participating as a guest speaker at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, which will explore the intersection of leadership, psychosocial safety, and human connection within the workplace. The summit is designed for leaders and organizations seeking to enhance their work environments and the mental wellbeing of their employees. This engagement is a reflection of Prince Harry's ongoing advocacy for mental health and his commitment to supporting programs and initiatives that promote these values. The couple's office has further stated that they will dedicate specific time to the veteran community by joining families and artists involved with the Australian National Veterans Art Museum and by supporting Invictus Australia. This initiative underscores their continued commitment to mental health awareness, especially within the veteran community. Other engagements include visits to the Australian War Memorial, meetings with Movember and Batyr, and participation in community events in Sydney. Throughout the visit, the Sussexes will be participating in several high-profile engagements across Melbourne, Canberra, and Sydney. The itinerary includes visits to organizations dedicated to supporting young people and vulnerable women, as well as a visit to a leading children's hospital. Further, the couple will join members of the Invictus community on Sydney Harbour, showcasing the couple's dedication to supporting veterans, promoting sports, and fostering community. The visit will conclude with attendance at a rugby fixture in Sydney between the New South Wales Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at the Allianz Stadium on Friday. This multifaceted program underscores their commitment to a variety of causes. These visits, in addition to the emphasis on mental health and veteran support, demonstrate a comprehensive effort to connect with and contribute to Australian communities. The engagements are designed to amplify the couple's message and support causes they are passionate about. The visit, though private, will undoubtedly garner significant public interest and media coverage, highlighting the continued influence and philanthropic work of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. This visit showcases their continued efforts and focus on championing various causes important to them





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