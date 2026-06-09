Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Transform Their European Home with Soho House Designers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have enlisted the designers from Soho House, the members' club where they first met, to renovate their recently acquired European residence in Portugal. The property, purchased in 2023 for £6.3 million, is undergoing a significant aesthetic overhaul reflecting the club's signature luxurious layering style. This move underscores the couple's ongoing connection to the brand, which has played a central role in their relationship since their first date.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have embarked on an ambitious redesign of their private European retreat, a property they acquired in Portugal in 2023 for an estimated £6.3 million.

The couple has enlisted the creative talents of designers from Soho House, the exclusive members' club where they famously had their first date. This collaboration marks a full-circle moment in their relationship, as the brand has been intertwined with their love story from the very beginning.

The renovation is expected to cost hundreds of thousands, if not millions, as the couple seeks to transform the residence into a haven that reflects their personal style and the luxurious yet comfortable aesthetic that Soho House is known for. The design philosophy behind the renovation is deeply rooted in Soho House's signature approach to interior design, which emphasizes layering different textures, patterns, and eras to create a space that feels both opulent and lived-in.

The Soho House website describes their style as one that uses varied styles together, blending vintage and contemporary pieces to achieve a harmonious balance. While the exact type of property remains undisclosed, their primary residence in Montecito, California, is a mansion styled after a French chateau, suggesting a penchant for traditional, grand architecture.

It is likely that the Portuguese property will receive similar treatment, with a focus on creating a warm, inviting atmosphere that can serve as a private base for their European travels. The choice of Portugal is strategic on multiple levels. The couple has maintained a close friendship with Princess Eugenie, who spends half the year in Portugal, making the location ideal for family visits and fostering relationships with the British royal family.

Additionally, the temperate climate offers a pleasant alternative to the often overcast British weather, while still providing proximity to the United Kingdom should they wish to rebuild bridges with the monarchy since stepping back from royal duties in 2020. The move to acquire a European home also signals a desire to maintain a foothold on the continent, despite their primary residence in Montecito.

As they continue to establish their independent lives, this renovation project represents both a personal investment and a statement of their enduring connection to the places and people that have shaped their journey. The collaboration with Soho House extends beyond mere decoration; it represents a deepening of the couple's relationship with the brand. In 2025, Meghan's lifestyle brand, As Ever, announced a partnership with Soho House, which she described as a full-circle moment.

She posted on social media, Talk about a full circle moment! In my old stomping ground of West Hollywood, with a brand, family and friends that have been part of my life for so long… also a part of my love story with H (since our very first date was at a SH restaurant).

This partnership underscores the mutual admiration between the Sussexes and the club, which has provided a backdrop for many pivotal moments in their lives, from their early courtship to their current ventures. The designers tasked with the Portugal project are likely to infuse the space with the same eclectic, cozy elegance that defines Soho House properties worldwide, incorporating elements like rich fabrics, antique furniture, and modern art. The Portuguese property is not the couple's only real estate endeavor.

In 2020, they purchased a sprawling estate in Montecito, California, which they have since customized to suit their family needs, including a nursery for their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. That property has drawn both praise and criticism from neighbors, with some admiring its historic charm and others expressing concern over its prominent presence in the exclusive neighborhood.

Meanwhile, the Portugal home offers a more private and perhaps lower-profile alternative for European visits. The couple officially handed back the keys to Frogmore Cottage in the UK in 2023, signaling a clean break from their previous royal residence, but the acquisition of a European base suggests they are not severing ties with the continent entirely. Instead, they are creating a space that allows them to engage with European culture and family on their own terms.

The renovation is also a testament to the couple's commitment to quality and aesthetics. Meghan, in particular, has developed a keen eye for design, often sharing glimpses of their homes on her social media. For Father's Day, she posted a photo from their Montecito home, showcasing a relaxed yet stylish setting. The Portugal project is expected to be equally noteworthy, with a focus on sustainability and local craftsmanship, aligning with the couple's values.

The Soho House design team is known for sourcing unique pieces from around the world, and the finished home will likely reflect a blend of Portuguese heritage and modern luxury. As the Sussexes continue to build their post-royal lives, this renovation stands as a symbol of their independence and their ability to curate environments that nurture their family and their evolving identity





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