Prince Harry attends NBA finals in Texas, hours after King's birthday celebration

Prince Harry attended game five of the NBA finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks with US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. The royal couple has made regular appearances at sporting events since their 2020 move to the United States.

Prince Harry , 41, attended game five of the NBA finals series between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks with US Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient JP Lane and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver.

The duke was already in Texas for the Warrior Games - an event for wounded, injured or ill military personnel organised by the US Government. Other recognisable faces at the match included Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney attended with boyfriend Scooter Braun, actor Timothee Chalamet and Ben Stiller. The royal couple has made regular appearances at sporting events since their 2020 move to the United States, recently attending an NBA All-Star Game in February.

Prince Harry's appearance came hours after the King celebrated his official birthday with a ceremony showcasing the British Army's ceremonial prowess. Charles took part in the famous Trooping the Colour event on Saturday, where military pomp and pageantry were on display in the heart of the capital. The Princess of Wales and her children joined the Queen and thousands of spectators at Horse Guards Parade in Whitehall to view the spectacle featuring some of the nation's most prestigious regiments.

Future king Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 11, and Prince Louis, eight, watched their grandfather from the first-floor window of the Duke of Wellington's former office overlooking the parade ground in central London. Crowds gathered in The Mall to watch the royal family's carriage procession from Buckingham Palace, with Charles and Camilla in the middle of a Sovereign's Escort provided by the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment.

The New York Knicks claimed their first NBA title since 1973 on the back of a 94-90 win





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