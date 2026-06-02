Prince Harry Attends Polo Match Solo in Montecito, Supporting Close Friend Nacho Figueras and His Son

Prince Harry was spotted attending a polo match in Montecito, California, without his wife Meghan Markle. The Duke of Sussex watched closely as his longtime friend Nacho Figueras's son, Artemio, competed. Harry, dressed casually in charcoal shorts and a black polo shirt, sat barefoot on the ground, wearing sunglasses and a baseball cap. Artemio's team lost the match, but he won an award for having the best polo pony. The event highlighted the enduring friendship between Harry and Figueras, a relationship that dates back to 2007. Their bond includes shared interests in polo and fatherhood, with Figueras becoming a vocal supporter of the Sussexes. He has publicly praised Harry and Meghan on multiple occasions, including calling Meghan 'incredible' for giving up her career for love. The two men have shared significant moments, such as Harry confiding in Figueras about meeting Meghan, and Figueras being among the first to meet baby Archie. Figueras also launched a perfume named 'Windsor' after Harry's hometown, with proceeds benefiting Harry's charity Sentebale.

Prince Harry chose a low-key appearance as he attended a polo event in Montecito , California, without his wife, Meghan Markle . The 41-year-old royal was seen solo on the sidelines, intently watching the competition where his close friend, world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras , had his son Artemio participating.

Opting for comfort and anonymity, Harry wore a simple black polo shirt featuring the number three, paired with charcoal shorts. He completed his understated look with a baseball cap and sunglasses, which helped him remain inconspicuous among the spectators. Notably, he was barefoot as he perched on the ground, fully engaged in the match. The Duke of Sussex was there without his wife, who is 44, or their two children: Archie, seven, and Lilibet, four.

The match itself saw Artemio's team face defeat on the field. However, there was a silver lining as Artemio was awarded a prize for owning the best polo pony, a recognition that brought some celebration amidst the loss. This event underscored the deep connection between Prince Harry and Nacho Figueras. Their friendship, now spanning over 17 years, began in 2007 and has since solidified through numerous shared polo matches and personal milestones.

Figueras, often dubbed the 'David Beckham of Polo' due to his modeling career and athletic fame, has evolved into one of the most outspoken supporters of the Sussex family. The roots of their camaraderie trace back to the early days of Harry's romance with Meghan. Figueras was a witness to their budding relationship, having met the Duchess early on.

His support culminated in an invitation to the royal wedding in 2018, where he and his wife, Delfina Blaquier, were among the guests. During a September 2019 appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show,' Figueras made a heartfelt declaration, stating he would 'defend his friends' with his life, a clear nod to his loyalty to Harry and Meghan. In interviews, he has not shied away from expressing his admiration.

Speaking to Town and Country magazine that same year, he highlighted what he appreciates most about Harry: 'What I like the most about is how real he is and how serious he is about improving life for kids that have not had the blessings that we've had.

' He has similarly praised Meghan, calling her 'incredible' and lauding her decision to step back from her acting career, describing it as 'giving up everything for the man she loves' in the Sussexes' Netflix docuseries. Their bond extends to intimate family moments. Figueras was among the first to meet baby Archie in 2019 at Windsor, an encounter that left a lasting impression on him.

This connection inspired him to launch a perfume named 'Windsor' later that year, part of a six-fragrance collection themed around his travels. He described the scent as evoking 'feelings of every kind of paradise,' with Instagram posts noting the sentimental memories tied to places he visited with his wife and children.

A portion of the proceeds from the 'Windsor' perfume, and the broader collection, was donated to Prince Harry's charity, Sentebale, which supports children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana. This philanthropic gesture further cemented the mutual respect and shared values between the two men. Fatherhood is another cornerstone of their friendship. After Archie's birth, Figueras publicly celebrated Harry's transition into parenthood, calling him an 'amazing' father.

In various statements, Figueras emphasized Harry's natural affinity for children, recalling how he had observed Harry's gentle interactions with kids during their joint humanitarian work in Africa.

'I've seen him interact with children for a very long time in all these things that we do in Africa so I'm not surprised he's an amazing father,' Figueras remarked, adding that Harry seemed 'really, really happy' about fatherhood. This shared experience of parenting has undoubtedly drawn the two families closer, with Figueras's own children often present at polo events and gatherings. The recent solo appearance by Harry at the polo match, therefore, is more than just a casual outing.

It is a testament to a long-standing friendship that has weathered the intense scrutiny of royal life and the Sussexes' move to California. Figueras's unwavering public support, his willingness to share personal anecdotes-such as revealing that Harry immediately knew Meghan was 'the one' after their first date-and his philanthropic alignment through Sentebale, all paint a picture of a deep and meaningful alliance.

Prince Harry's choice to attend the event barefoot and unaccompanied, cheered on his friend's son, and engaged with the polo community in such a relaxed manner, speaks to the comfort and trust he finds in this friendship. It also subtly hints at his ongoing adaptation to a more private, family-centric life in Montecito, where even high-profile outings are handled with a deliberate informality





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Prince Harry Nacho Figueras Polo Match Montecito Meghan Markle Friendship Sentebale Fashion Celebrity Royals

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Niall Horan Admits to Feeling Envy Over Harry Styles' SuccessNiall Horan has opened up about his feelings towards Harry Styles' stratospheric success, admitting to feeling a 'nearly a jealousy' towards his former One Direction bandmate.

Read more »

Harry Kane, Erling Haaland and the top 10 Golden Boot contenders at the 2026 World CupGOAL takes a look at the top contenders to win the Golden Boot at the 2026 World Cup

Read more »

Meghan Markle Accused of Selling Expensive Candles After Mocking Sites Selling Items Over $100The Duchess of Sussex has been selling her own scented candle set, the 'Signature Scent Collection', for $256 on the As Ever website, more than double the price she dismissed as 'obnoxious' in 2016.

Read more »

Prince Harry's longstanding fear of being 'overshadowed' by Prince William's childrenPrince Harry was 'always concerned' his brother Prince William's children would eclipse him, a royal biographer claims. Find out more.

Read more »