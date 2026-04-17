Prince Harry Charms Royal Fans with Dance in Sydney

Prince Harry delighted a young fan with a spontaneous dance during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final engagements in Sydney, Australia. The couple also received personalized gifts and met with survivors of a past terrorist attack.

Prince Harry delighted a young royal fan with a charming dance during the final leg of his and Meghan's Australian tour in Sydney . A heartwarming video captured the Duke of Sussex playfully twirling with a four-year-old girl after an engagement with Invictus Australia . Among those present were Joel Vanderzwan, a participant in Harry's Invictus Games at The Hague in 2022, his wife Alexandra, and their three children.

According to Mr. Vanderzwan, when his daughter Charlotte asked Meghan if she would like to see her dance, the Duchess readily agreed and encouraged Harry to join in, stating that he is a very good dancer. The Invictus Australia official X account shared a clip of the joyful interaction.

Later, the couple received personalised flip-flops, affectionately known as thongs in Australia. Harry's pair bore the inscription G'day Hazza, while Meghan's read G'day Megs. Harry humorously remarked that he usually receives budgie smugglers from the organisation. Adding to the day's coincidences, Mr. Vanderzwan and Alexandra's nine-month-old twin sons are named Harrison and William, a fact that brought a smile to the Duke's face.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Sydney for the concluding part of their extensive Australian visit. Meanwhile, attendees began arriving for Meghan's keynote appearance at a women-only retreat, priced at £1,700 per person, held at the prestigious InterContinental Hotel in Coogee. Prior to her on-stage interview at the Her Best Life retreat, organised by Jackie 'O' Henderson and her manager Gemma O'Neill, Meghan joined Prince Harry for a series of events across Sydney.

Their schedule included a sail around the iconic Sydney Harbour, escorted by police, and opportunities for selfies with admirers at the Sydney Opera House during an Invictus Australia event. On the bustling Bondi Beach, Harry shared a hug with a man clad only in beachball-patterned swim briefs. The couple then met with survivors of the tragic terrorist attack that occurred in late 2025.

Some individuals they spoke with were among the first responders to the Bondi terrorist attack, which tragically claimed 15 innocent lives on December 14. The Duke and Duchess appeared visibly moved as they spoke with Jessica Chapnik Kahn, a survivor who shielded her five-year-old daughter during the attack after attending a Hanukkah party. Ms. Chapnik Kahn expressed her honour at meeting the royal couple at the Bondi Surf Bathers' Life Saving Club.

Harry and Meghan also had the opportunity to examine artifacts designated for the new exhibition at the Sydney Jewish Museum, including messages of support and drawings from members of the public who were lauded as heroes for their assistance during the attack. On Bondi Beach, Harry and Meghan captivated onlookers as they strolled onto the sand, removing their footwear before walking towards the ocean on a bright, sunny morning. They were followed by an ever-growing crowd of media and beachgoers eager to capture photographs with the couple.

The official X account of Invictus Australia disseminated a video showcasing Prince Harry dancing with the young child, following Meghan's comment to Charlotte that Harry was an excellent twirler. The headline of the accompanying article humorously declared Dance with a duke! Charlotte, four, happily spinnin with Prince Harry. The Duke and Duchess also took a moment to inspect the inflatable rescue boats utilized by the lifeguards on the beach, while photographers ventured into the waves in pursuit of the perfect shot of the famous duo. A substantial presence of New South Wales Police and private security personnel guarded the entrance as the Duke and Duchess spent thirty minutes inside, meeting with forty surf lifesavers.

Later that day, Meghan was scheduled to participate in an on-stage interview at a women's retreat, with ticket prices reaching £1,400. VIP tickets for the event at the five-star InterContinental Coogee Beach hotel were priced at £1,670 and included a group photograph with the Duchess. Her participation was announced the previous month by Gemma O'Neill, the host of the Her Best Life podcast, which is orchestrating the event for approximately 300 attendees. The couple's visit was set to conclude with a rugby match in Sydney between the New South Wales Waratahs and Moana Pasifika at the Allianz Stadium on Friday. Prince Harry has prior experience with the Sydney Opera House, having visited during his army secondment in 2015 and his royal tour with Meghan in 2018.





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