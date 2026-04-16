Prince Harry Cites Mother's Death as Reason for Rejecting Royal Role; Meghan Details Decade of Online Abuse

During their Australian tour, Prince Harry revealed his deep-seated aversion to the working royal life, attributing his decision to leave the institution to the perceived toll it took on his mother, Princess Diana. He stated that the pressures of the role were so profound that he believed it contributed to her death. Concurrently, Meghan Markle shared her personal struggles, disclosing that she has endured ten years of relentless online harassment and was once the most trolled person globally, emphasizing her resilience in the face of such adversity.

Prince Harry has articulated his long-held desire to distance himself from the life of a working royal, drawing a direct parallel between the pressures of his former role and the tragic circumstances surrounding his mother's death. Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, an event attended by business leaders and costing $1,000 per ticket, Harry expressed feelings of being lost, betrayed, and utterly powerless throughout his life.

He confessed to having deliberately avoided confronting these realities for years, a stance he maintained until he renounced his official duties and relocated to the United States with his wife, Meghan. This decision, he implied, aligns with what he believes his mother, Princess Diana, would have wished for him. Harry recounted the profound impact of his mother's passing, which occurred shortly before his thirteenth birthday, stating, 'After my mum died just before my 13th birthday, I was like: I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it. It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years.' He later evolved his perspective, contemplating how one could leverage such a platform and resources to effect positive change in the world and what his mother's aspirations for him might have been. This introspection significantly reshaped his outlook. Earlier in the day, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex engaged with students at Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology, discussing the pervasive dangers of social media and its detrimental impact on mental well-being, encouraging the young individuals to remain resilient. Meghan spoke with palpable emotion about her own experiences, noting the profound personal resonance of the discussion. She revealed the extent of the online abuse she has faced, stating, 'For now, ten years, every day for ten years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world.' Despite the relentless negativity, she affirmed her perseverance, declaring, 'I'm still here.' This candid sharing followed a moment where Prince Harry appeared visibly displeased when a reporter attempting to take a selfie inadvertently obstructed Meghan's path during their walk along Melbourne's Scar Tree Walk. The incident occurred as the couple was leaving an event dedicated to honoring Aboriginal culture. During the university discussion, Harry lauded Australia's policy of prohibiting social media use for individuals under sixteen, describing it as an exemplary measure from a perspective of responsibility and leadership. He then proceeded to deliver his address at the InterEdge Summit, focusing on themes of leadership, psychosocial safety, and human connection within the workplace, with Meghan observing from the audience. In his address at the Centrepiece conference venue, Harry acknowledged the widespread feelings of anxiety, stress, helplessness, powerlessness, and being overwhelmed that many people are currently experiencing. Dressed in a jacket and white shirt, he shared his initial uncertainty about how he should present himself at the summit – as someone who has everything under control, or as someone who, despite appearances, does not. He highlighted that while his personal experiences might be unique, the accompanying emotions are universal. Harry reflected on the disorienting nature of loss at any age, noting that grief does not dissipate simply by being ignored. He described the profound challenges of experiencing such loss within the confines of public scrutiny from a young age, particularly without a clear sense of purpose, which he believes can be destructive. He elaborated on periods of feeling overwhelmed, lost, betrayed, and powerless, enduring constant external and internal pressures while maintaining a facade of composure to avoid disappointing others. He admitted to having been numb to these feelings for many years, which he found easier at the time but acknowledged he lacked the coping mechanisms to effectively manage them. The Duke explained that becoming a father marked a significant turning point, as it brought a clearer understanding of the ripple effects of one's emotional state. He observed that overwhelmed parents inadvertently impact their children, and conversely, supported individuals positively influence their families. For him, a crucial realization was that seeking assistance is not a sign of weakness but a powerful act of strength. Following his speech, Harry engaged in a conversation with Australian business leader Brendan Nelson, during which he reiterated his reluctance to embrace the role of a working royal after his mother's death, believing the position contributed to her demise





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