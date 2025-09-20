Prince Harry Discusses UK Education, Sparking Speculation of Return

Prince Harry's conversation with Joss Stone about UK schools and community has fueled speculation about his potential return to the UK. Reports suggest he wants his children, Archie and Lilibet, to be educated in Britain, though Meghan's stance remains uncertain.

Prince Harry 's recent conversation with singer Joss Stone at the WellChild Awards in London on September 8 has sparked speculation about his future plans and his children's education. During the event, Harry inquired about Stone's family's recent move back to the UK from the US, where he himself has been residing with his wife Meghan Markle since 2020.

Stone revealed that Harry expressed genuine interest in their relocation, praising the UK's schools and emphasizing the importance of community for children. This conversation has fuelled rumors that Harry might be considering a return to the UK, particularly for the sake of his children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. Stone described Harry as 'very warm and down to earth, as always' and noted his genuine enthusiasm for the UK's educational system and the benefits of a strong community, aligning with Stone's own motivations for returning to Britain. The singer also mentioned Harry's playful interaction with her newborn daughter, highlighting their continued connection and shared history since Stone attended the couple's wedding in 2018 and previously served as an ambassador for Harry's former charity, Sentebale. It's reported that Harry wants to educate his children in the UK and that is missing out on the extensive family network, which his niece and nephews enjoy. This sentiment is in contrast to his earlier statements in December, where he expressed his enjoyment of life in the US, however, it is clear that his priorities have shifted. \The potential for Prince Harry to move back to the UK and the implications for his children's upbringing have become a focal point of public discussion. Several sources suggest that Harry is keen on providing his children with a British education, reflecting his own positive experiences and his desire for them to benefit from the UK's school system and a closer connection to family. While Harry appears to be strongly considering a return to the UK and has spoken on it, Meghan's perspective on the matter remains unclear. The Duke of Sussex said he would like to spend more time in the UK and that the past week had 'definitely brought that closer'. The King is said to be delighted. However, a friend of the couple suggested that Meghan might view sending the children to boarding school as 'barbaric'. The contrast in their opinions could present a challenge to their negotiations regarding their children's schooling. The details of Harry's desired return to the UK is yet to be determined, and while the prospect of his children attending British schools is on the table, the final decision rests with Harry and Meghan, with the King's support playing a pivotal role. Former personal butler to King Charles, Grant Harrold, shared that it is very likely that Harry's children will have a British education.\The news comes after the Daily Mail's Richard Eden revealed that Harry wants to educate Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, in the UK. This follows the recent events of the WellChild Awards, where Harry and Stone had an amicable conversation about the importance of community and schooling. The conversation and the reports signify a potential shift in Harry's perspective. Despite past statements indicating his contentment with life in the US, Harry seems to be re-evaluating his future and the upbringing of his children. The conversation underscores the complex dynamics within the Royal Family, including Harry's relationship with the King, the influence of his wife, Meghan, and the ongoing negotiations about their children's education and well-being. It also reveals that Harry wants his children to have the very best education. The Duke of Sussex seems to be aiming for a blend of family and educational opportunities in the UK, and is considering moving back to the UK. He has retained his closest friendship group of confidants from his days at school at Ludgrove and Eton. The couple's decisions will likely shape their children's lives and influence the future of their relationship with the Royal Family and British society. The current debate includes Harry's first face-to-face meeting with his father Charles in nearly 19 months





