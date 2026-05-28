Prince Harry Faces Renewed Calls to Resign from African Parks Charity Amid Human Rights Abuse Allegations

Prince Harry is under pressure to leave his role at African Parks after rangers linked to the charity were accused of raping and torturing indigenous Baka people in Congo. The charity admitted abuses occurred but says it has implemented safeguards. Critics argue more must be done.

Prince Harry is facing renewed calls to step down from his leadership role at an African wildlife charity after its rangers were accused of raping and torturing indigenous people.

The Duke of Sussex served as president of African Parks for six years before becoming a member of its governing board of directors in 2023. The charity has acknowledged that human rights abuses were committed by its rangers against the Baka people in the Odzala-Kokoua national park in the Republic of the Congo, following an investigation by the Mail on Sunday.

Harry is reported to have been fully briefed on the scandal and, along with the board, has been involved in implementing changes to address the issues. However, Survival International has again urged his resignation, alleging that abuses by African Parks continue in the region. African Parks admitted last year that human rights abuses occurred and expressed deep regret for the suffering caused.

The organization committed to improving partnerships with Congolese human rights groups, developing a bespoke remedy framework, and stated that implicated staff members were adequately dealt with. Despite these assurances, Survival International claims that those associated with the charity are still perpetuating abuses. A leader of the Baka community described the treatment by African Parks as violent, stating that the organization wants to make them disappear.

Caroline Pearce of Survival International criticized Harry's continued support for African Parks in light of the horrific abuses committed by its rangers. The charity also receives funding from the British government and the European Union. The Mail on Sunday's investigation uncovered evidence of intimidation and abuse by guards managed and paid by African Parks, including allegations of rapes and beatings.

The findings add to scrutiny of Harry after his Sentebale charity faced scandal when he resigned from the board and its chair accused him of harassment and bullying, claims he denies. The investigation documented firsthand testimonies of atrocities inflicted on the Baka, an indigenous group historically referred to as pygmies, to prevent them from accessing forests where they have foraged, fished, hunted, and gathered medicines for millennia.

One woman recounted being raped by an armed guard while holding her newborn baby, and a teenage boy alleged he was groomed for paid sex by another guard. A community activist reported that a Baka man died after being beaten and jailed without receiving treatment for his injuries.

In response, African Parks stated that it has made substantial investments in human rights safeguards in the park, including establishing a grievance and redress mechanism, partnering with three independent human rights NGOs for reporting, and creating an independent panel of African judges and human rights specialists to oversee the mechanism. A spokesperson for Prince Harry has been contacted for comment





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