A video shows Prince Harry playfully teasing Meghan Markle during a warm embrace with an Australian lifeguard at Bondi Beach. The moment was overshadowed by criticism after Meghan's outfit was quickly advertised for sale on a platform she invests in and receives commission from, sparking debate about commercializing their royal brand.

A recently surfaced video reveals a lighthearted moment during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's visit to Bondi Beach in Sydney last week, following their engagement with survivors of the December terror attack.

The Duke of Sussex playfully teased his wife, urging her to 'easy, easy' as she warmly embraced a handsome Australian lifeguard while saying goodbye to first responders. The exchange drew laughter from onlookers, including Meghan herself. The couple's visit was part of their four-day tour of Australia, where they met with individuals affected by the tragic incident that claimed 15 lives.

However, the day also became marred by controversy as it emerged that Meghan's outfit worn during the engagement was swiftly advertised for sale on a fashion platform in which she holds both an investment and receives commission on sales. The advertisement, initially showcasing the complete $2,000 ensemble – including a striped shirt, sailor jeans, trainers, sunglasses, and a suede bag – was quietly removed and replaced with a different image of the Duchess.

This sparked criticism, with commentators suggesting it represented a concerning trend of commercializing their royal brand. Royal expert Richard Palmer described the situation as 'the starkest example yet' of this commercialization, raising concerns about potential repercussions, including discussions about stripping them of their royal titles, similar to the recent situation with Prince Andrew. While the palace maintains a distance due to the couple's non-public funding status, the actions are still perceived as reflecting negatively on the monarchy.

The incident highlights the delicate balance between royal duties and personal financial interests. Beyond the Bondi Beach controversy, Prince Harry has since appeared in Kyiv, Ukraine, attending a security conference with the stated aim of raising awareness about the ongoing war with Russia. This juxtaposition of a relaxed moment in Australia with a serious engagement in Ukraine underscores the diverse range of responsibilities undertaken by the Duke of Sussex.

The video of the Bondi interaction, captioned 'the crowds could not get enough Harry & Meghan', provides a glimpse into the couple's warm reception by the Australian public. Meghan also took the time to express her gratitude to those who came to meet them during the final day of their tour.

The incident involving the outfit advertisement, however, continues to fuel debate about the appropriate boundaries for members of the royal family engaging in commercial ventures, particularly in sensitive contexts like visits to sites of tragedy. The quick removal of the ad suggests an awareness of the negative publicity it generated, but the initial posting has already drawn significant criticism





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