Prince Harry Jokes About Phone Filming During Surprise London Travel Awards Speech

Prince Harry surprised guests at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards with a keynote on sustainable travel, promoting his Travalyst initiative before a planned Brussels trip with Meghan.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, joked with an audience at the Wanderlust Reader Travel Awards in London after guests filmed him on their phones during a surprise keynote speech. The Duke, who is 42, spoke at the Old Royal Naval College on Thursday on behalf of his non-profit initiative Travalyst. The appearance came ahead of a planned trip to Europe with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Travalyst is a coalition that focuses on the sustainability of travel itself and of the travel industry. The speech was not pre-announced, and it gave the Duke a chance to discuss his founding of the initiative and the responsibilities of tourism businesses toward the places they depend on.

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How the Surprise Keynote Unfolded in London

Prince Harry opened his keynote by teasing the crowd about their devices. He told the room, to loud laughter, that all he could see were phones. He then appeared to reference the speaker who had come before him, saying the audience had literally just heard that person talk about the subject.

The Duke then turned to the core message of his initiative. He said that he founded Travalyst in 2019 because he believed an industry built on the extraordinary places of the world had both a responsibility and a business imperative to protect them. He framed sustainability as a shared commercial interest, not only an environmental duty.

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Prince Harry later posed with the winners of the award for most desirable country for sustainability, which went to Germany. The photo session marked the end of a short but unscheduled appearance that drew attention from attendees who had come to celebrate reader-voted travel brands.

Prince Harry on Tourism, Communities and Sustainable Travel

Speaking after his keynote, Prince Harry explained that he started Travalyst because he believed deeply in travel as a force for good. He argued that tourism depends on the communities that live in popular destinations, and that if it stops working for those residents, it will eventually stop working for everyone.

The Duke set out a collaborative path for the sector. He said that by working together as an industry, travel companies could ensure that nature survives and destinations continue to thrive. He added that this approach would keep travel a source of prosperity, connection and exploration for future generations.

His comments placed the responsibility on the wider travel industry rather than on individual visitors alone. The speech positioned Travalyst as a coalition that brings businesses together around shared standards for sustainable travel.

Brussels Trip and Child Safety Focus Ahead of Tuesday

Prince Harry and Meghan are scheduled to travel to Brussels, Belgium, on Tuesday, where they will unveil a new version of the Lost Screen Memorial. The art installation honours children who have died after being subjected to harm online. It is made up of 50 phones, each displaying a lock screen with a picture of a child who died after being exposed to the harmful side of social media.

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The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will also deliver a speech about protecting children's safety. Prince Harry is set to join a panel discussion titled Beyond Promises: Building a Digital Future That Works for Children. Before they speak, the couple will listen to addresses by European Parliament president Roberta Metsola and MEP Antonio Lopez-Isturiz, the first vice-chairman of the Child Rights Intergroup.

The Sussexes will have between 15 and 20 minutes for their rare dual address, which they plan to use to discuss the importance of children's digital safety. The trip will be the first time the pair have been seen in public since the events involving Thomas Markle Sr, Meghan's father, were reported.

Thomas Markle Sr Probe and Its Wider Attention

The public appearance is expected to draw international attention because of an ongoing probe involving Thomas Markle Sr, Meghan's estranged father, into alleged child sexual abuse images. The Philippine National Police said videos of alleged child sexual abuse and exploitation were among files found in four storage boxes that allegedly belonged to Mr Markle Sr. The 82-year-old was reported to police in the Philippines and to the FBI by his son, Thomas Markle Jr, who handed over a haul of alleged child abuse images he said he found in his father's belongings in Cebu City.

Major General Wilson Asueta of the Philippine National Police said it had yet to be confirmed who owned the devices. The seized items included nine mobile phones, three memory cards, five hard drives and a camera. A second hoard was reportedly discovered last Friday in a storage unit that Mr Markle Sr is said to have rented near his former home in Rosarito, Mexico, during a raid by Mexican police.

Reports have since claimed that Mr Markle Sr was moved into a care home for dementia patients in Florida, described as a specialist memory care facility. These claims remain allegations, and no charges against Mr Markle Sr have been mentioned in the source material.