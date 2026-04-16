Prince Harry Links Royal Life to Mother's Death, Meghan Details Decade of Online Abuse

During their Australian tour, Prince Harry revealed his reluctance to be a working royal, citing his mother Princess Diana's fate, while Meghan Markle shared her experience of being the world's most trolled person for ten years. The couple also spoke about social media's impact on mental health and their own personal struggles.

Prince Harry has revealed that he never desired a role as a working royal, stating that the position contributed to his mother Princess Diana 's death. These deeply personal reflections emerged during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's tour of Australia, coinciding with Meghan Markle 's own emotional account of enduring a decade of relentless online bullying, which she described as making her the most trolled person globally.

The couple shared their experiences with students at Melbourne's Swinburne University of Technology, discussing the detrimental effects of social media on mental well-being and encouraging resilience. Meghan spoke candidly about her decade-long ordeal, highlighting the pervasive nature of online attacks and her own perseverance, stating, 'I'm still here.' Her remarks followed an instance where Prince Harry appeared visibly displeased when a reporter attempted to take a selfie, momentarily obstructing Meghan's path during an event honoring Aboriginal culture. Earlier, at the same university, Harry lauded Australia's ban on social media use for individuals under 16, commending it as an exemplary measure from a responsibility and leadership perspective. His more profound statement regarding his royal role came at the InterEdge Summit, a high-priced business conference, where he confessed his aversion to the royal life, directly linking it to his mother's tragic end. He recounted his young feelings of discontent with the royal path after Diana's passing, admitting he suppressed these feelings for years. However, a shift in his perspective occurred when he began contemplating how one in his position could leverage their platform and resources for positive global impact, ultimately aligning his views with what he believed his mother would have wanted. Meanwhile, during their visit to Swinburne, Meghan articulated her concerns about social media companies, suggesting they are not motivated to curb online abuse due to their business models being predicated on engagement, even if that engagement stems from negativity. She advised the students to cultivate inner strength to navigate these challenges. Adding another layer to their public engagements, Meghan's fashion choices from the tour, including a casual 'Mama' t-shirt and other ensemble pieces, were promptly made available for purchase on a platform called OneOff, allowing fans to replicate her style. This commercial aspect of their tour appearances was noted, alongside the couple's interactions with mental health advocates and their participation in cultural events. Harry's support for Australia's youth social media ban was reiterated, emphasizing the potential for loneliness fostered by social media and acknowledging Australia's pioneering role in implementing such a restriction. The couple's visit concluded in Melbourne before they proceeded to Sydney, marking a significant leg of their Australian tour





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