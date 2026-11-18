Prince Harry said he would return to military service if required, warned Britain has been at war with Russia for a decade, and criticized US President Donald Trump's approach to Ukraine during a surprise visit to Lviv.

Prince Harry has said he would rejoin the British Army to fight Russia if needed, declaring he would be 100 percent ready to serve alongside fellow veterans and active personnel.

Prince Harry Surprise Ukraine Visit

He made the remarks during a surprise visit to Lviv, Ukraine, last weekend while taking part in a podcast interview. Speaking to the Telegraph's Ukraine: The Latest podcast, Harry said: There is a lot that we can learn from Ukraine. I think there is a lot that the whole world can learn from Ukraine.

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If asked to sign up again, if the need is there, then I will 100 percent be there to serve my country, alongside my fellow veterans and service personnel. Harry suggested Britain had been in conflict with Russia for a decade. He said: Just because there are not drones, bullets and rockets flying at us, that does not mean that we are not at war. I feel like we have been at war for the last decade.

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Asked whether he was following Government advice to be prepared for emergencies and whether he was stockpiling anything other than all that old jam you have got left over, a nod to the Duchess of Sussex's As Ever spread, Harry laughed and said: What a fantastic question. I am in no position to give advice to people.

Pressed on whether he was nervous about returning to the current atmosphere in the UK, Harry said: Yeah I think we should all be nervous, absolutely, and I think we should be prepared. And I think that those of us that have served should be ready to serve again. During the visit, Harry went to the Superhumans Centre in Lviv on Sunday to speak with patients and observe specialized medical, prosthetics and rehabilitation facilities.

The trip was his fourth to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began. He founded the Invictus Games in 2014 for wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans, and he attended trials for the Ukraine team during this visit. The competition marked its 10th anniversary in 2024. Before leaving the military, Harry served as an Apache helicopter pilot with 662 Squadron Army Air Corps, completing two tours in Afghanistan and rising to the rank of Captain.

He spent a decade in the forces between 2005 and 2015. Last month, he told Nato military chiefs in Brussels that he lost part of his purpose and identity when he hung up his uniform after leaving the Army, but said he had another way to serve by helping military veterans. When Harry and Meghan's move to the US became permanent in 2021, the late Queen Elizabeth II stripped the Duke of his military titles and royal patronages.

Security Concerns And Military History

His declaration that he would be ready to serve again will raise questions about whether this would be possible for security reasons. Harry's admission in his autobiography Spare in 2023 that he killed 25 members of the Taliban in Afghanistan sparked protests in Helmand and criticism from former military figures.

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Admiral Lord West, former head of the Royal Navy, called Harry very stupid for the revelation, adding: There will be a lot of people, I am sure, in Islamic State and other terrorist organisations, who will think this is something which should be avenged. On US President Donald Trump's approach to the conflict in Ukraine, Harry told the Telegraph: I think there has been a big separation between what American society feels regarding support for Ukraine, which I think is incredibly high and always has been, compared to a certain group, or in this case an administration, that was perhaps thinking about it differently.

Harry said Europe had a united front and it would be fantastic to have more American support. In light of midterm elections and the Democrats' forthcoming takeover of the House of Representatives and the Senate, Harry said: As of January, things are going to change, so I think we should all be looking forward to that.

Veteran Employment And Global Threats

The Duke also revealed plans for a new global project to help military veterans into employment, saying that so much of what former service personnel have been trained to be is under-priced and undervalued. He expressed that while he believes Europe has now woken up to the threat posed by Vladimir Putin, his biggest concern is that the continent could next turn on itself in response.

Nato leaders have grown increasingly worried about a possible Russian attack, with spy chiefs suggesting in September that Putin could be preparing an offensive in months not years. In preparation for such scenarios, the British Government has repeatedly advised households across England to stockpile tinned food, bottled water and emergency supplies, while the British Army maintains a strategic reserve of 95,000 retired regular and reserve personnel who can be called up.

Harry reiterated that everyone should be nervous and that the country must remain prepared for potential escalation. He noted there is a lot the whole world can learn from Ukraine, particularly regarding modern warfare and societal resilience. As the conflict continues, the Duke's willingness to serve again underscores the deep personal and professional ties he maintains with the armed forces and his commitment to supporting those affected by the war.