Prince Harry Quickly Exits Meghan Markle's Retreat Amidst Mixed Australian Reception

Video shows Prince Harry leaving Meghan Markle's 'Her Best Life' retreat shortly after her Q&A session. A recent poll reveals a largely negative public opinion of the couple's Australian tour, with most Australians believing they haven't been treated unfairly by the Royal Family.

Prince Harry appeared to swiftly exit a retreat hosted by his wife, Meghan Markle , in Sydney on Friday, following her public appearance and a question-and-answer session.

A video circulating online shows the Duke of Sussex immediately rising from his seat as Meghan concluded her talk, quickly shaking hands with a nearby attendee and then promptly leaving the venue, seemingly avoiding direct eye contact with the audience who were enthusiastically applauding his wife. The event, part of Meghan’s ‘Her Best Life’ retreat, has drawn considerable attention, and this particular moment has sparked discussion regarding the dynamic between the couple.

The retreat itself involved attendees paying substantial sums – up to AUD$3,199 for VIP access – for the opportunity to engage directly with the Duchess, including front-row seating during the Q&A and a photograph. During her 90-minute appearance, Meghan spoke candidly about her experiences, acknowledging the difficulties of life in the public eye and attributing criticism to the ‘projections’ of others.

She also reflected on the impact of motherhood, stating it had instilled in her a greater sense of perspective and patience, qualities she deemed essential given the unique circumstances of her life. She posed for photos with retreat host Gemma O’Neill and attendees shared their positive experiences, with one attendee, Liliana Sanelli, describing Meghan as ‘beautiful’ and praising her authenticity.

A separate, somewhat awkward video released by the ‘Her Best Life’ podcast showcased attendees at an after-party, sporting oversized novelty glasses and dancing to music provided by a DJ, though Meghan herself did not participate in these festivities. Radio personality Jackie 'O' Henderson, managed by O’Neill, also made a brief appearance during the event.

However, the couple’s broader tour of Australia has been met with a less enthusiastic reception, according to recent polling data. A significant majority of Australians – 81 percent – indicated that the visit did not improve their opinion of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Only 19 percent reported a positive shift in their views.

Furthermore, a substantial 69 percent of Australians believe the couple has not been unfairly treated by the Royal Family, and an overwhelming 87 percent doubt the tour will contribute to a reconciliation between Harry and his father, King Charles III. The tour encompassed a range of activities, from solemn engagements like visiting the Australian War Memorial and meeting Bondi terror attack survivors, to more commercial ventures such as Meghan’s appearance on the popular cooking show ‘MasterChef Australia’.

Meghan also directly asked attendees if it was time for her to invest in herself after a lifetime of investing in others. The contrasting elements of the tour, coupled with the video of Harry’s quick exit and the unfavorable poll results, paint a complex picture of the couple’s current standing with the Australian public





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