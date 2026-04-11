The Duke of Sussex denies allegations of orchestrating an adverse media campaign against Sentebale, the African charity he co-founded, leading to a High Court defamation suit.

Prince Harry has vehemently denied the allegations leveled against him in a High Court defamation lawsuit brought by Sentebale , the African charity he co-founded but dramatically departed from following a boardroom dispute.

The Duke of Sussex has characterized the claims, which accuse him of orchestrating an 'adverse media campaign' against the organization leading to the dissemination of 'false narratives,' as both 'offensive and damaging'.<\/p>

This legal action, filed by Sentebale's board of trustees, also names Mark Dyer, Harry's former equerry who also resigned as a trustee, as a defendant. The claim, registered on March 24th, is categorized as 'defamation – libel and slander'. Both Harry and Dyer's representatives have issued a joint statement emphatically rejecting the assertions.<\/p>

This strong response from the Duke suggests a firm resolve to counter any suggestion that he contributed to 'operational disruption and reputational harm' inflicted upon the charity, which he established in 2006 to honor his mother, Princess Diana. The circumstances surrounding the legal dispute and Harry's involvement have raised significant questions about the dynamics of the disagreement and the underlying reasons for the accusations and counter-arguments.<\/p>

Sentebale, established to support young people affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, held a special place in Prince Harry's heart. He even generously contributed an additional £1.2 million from the proceeds of his tell-all memoir, Spare, to support the charity’s mission. However, a bitter public power struggle emerged, primarily centered on a dispute with Sophie Chandauka, the charity's chair.<\/p>

This conflict culminated in Harry and his co-founder Prince Seeiso, along with a number of other trustees, resigning from their positions in March of the previous year. The Charity Commission, following an investigation into the matter, issued a critical report, reprimanding all parties involved for airing their grievances publicly. The regulatory body stated that all trustees had contributed to a 'missed opportunity' to address the issues internally, potentially damaging the charity sector more broadly by eroding public confidence.<\/p>

While the report acknowledged 'the strong perception of ill treatment' felt by some involved, it found no evidence of systemic bullying or harassment, including any instances of misogyny or misogynoir within the organization. A source who spoke to the press in August of last year described Harry's emotional state, revealing that he was deeply affected by the events, particularly given his 19 years of involvement with Sentebale. The charity now seeks legal protection.<\/p>

Sentebale, in a public statement, outlined its reasons for seeking court intervention, citing that its work had been undermined by what it described as a 'coordinated adverse media campaign' that began on March 25, 2025, which caused 'operational disruption and reputational harm'. The statement directly implicated Prince Harry and Mr. Dyer, claiming they had been 'identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign'.<\/p>

Furthermore, the charity alleged that it had endured the circulation of false narratives about itself and its leadership, attempts to damage relationships with staff and partners, and the forced reallocation of leadership time and resources to manage a reputational crisis that, it claimed, the charity did not initiate. The legal battle reflects the deep rift that developed between Prince Harry and Sentebale, a cause close to his heart for nearly two decades.<\/p>

This legal action and the strong rebuttal from Prince Harry indicate that the situation between the charity and its former founder will continue to develop, highlighting the complexities and challenges of non-profit organizations and their high-profile benefactors.<\/p>





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Prince Harry Sentebale Defamation Charity Legal Dispute

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