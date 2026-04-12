Prince Harry Rejects Defamation Claims in Sentebale Charity Dispute

The Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, is strongly denying claims of orchestrating an adverse media campaign against the African charity Sentebale, which he co-founded. The charity's board is suing him and his former equerry, Mark Dyer, alleging defamation. This follows a public dispute and Harry's departure from the charity.

Prince Harry has vehemently denied the allegations leveled against him in a High Court defamation lawsuit brought by Sentebale , the African charity he co-founded but abruptly left following a heated boardroom dispute. The Duke of Sussex has characterized the claims made by Sentebale , accusing him of orchestrating an 'adverse media campaign against them' which resulted in the propagation of 'false narratives,' as both 'offensive and damaging.

' The lawsuit, filed by the charity's board of trustees, targets both Prince Harry and his former equerry, Mark Dyer, who also resigned as a trustee of the organization. The claim, officially listed on March 24th, centers on 'defamation – libel and slander.' A representative speaking on behalf of both Harry and Dyer has issued a firm denial, stating that they 'categorically reject these offensive and damaging claims.' This assertive response from the Duke indicates his unwavering commitment to challenging any implication that he was responsible for causing 'operational disruption and reputational harm' to the charity. This strong stance is particularly noteworthy given that Prince Harry was instrumental in establishing Sentebale in 2006, in memory of his mother, Princess Diana, highlighting the personal significance of the organization to him and his dedication to its mission. \Sentebale's core mission revolves around supporting young individuals affected by HIV and AIDS in Lesotho and Botswana, a cause that has been close to Prince Harry's heart. He even demonstrated his ongoing commitment by donating an additional £1.2 million from the profits of his highly publicized memoir, Spare. However, a significant public power struggle erupted within the organization, primarily over control and leadership, following a disagreement with Sophie Chandauka, who served as the chair. This dispute ultimately led to the resignation of Prince Harry and his co-founder, Prince Seeiso, along with a number of trustees, in March of the preceding year. The Charity Commission, following its investigation into the internal conflicts, issued a critical report that criticized all parties involved for their handling of the dispute, particularly for airing their disagreements in public. The regulatory body stated that all trustees had contributed to a 'missed opportunity' to effectively resolve the issues, potentially leading to broader damage to the charity sector by eroding public confidence in non-profit organizations. Despite this criticism, the Commission acknowledged the 'strong perception of ill treatment' experienced by some of the individuals involved, but it found no evidence of systemic bullying or harassment, including discrimination against black women or misogynoir, within the charity. \Further compounding the situation, a source reported in August of the previous year that Prince Harry had been deeply affected by the events, particularly given his 19 years of dedicated involvement with the charity. In an official statement, Sentebale explained that it was seeking legal 'protection' due to the negative impacts resulting from a 'coordinated adverse media campaign' that began on March 25th, 2025, which they claimed had caused significant 'operational disruption and reputational harm.' The statement further alleged that Prince Harry and Mr. Dyer had been 'identified through evidence as the architects of that adverse media campaign.' The statement also detailed the extent of the damage, asserting that Sentebale had suffered from the circulation of 'false narratives' about the charity and its leadership, which, in turn, led to attempts to undermine its relationships with staff, current and potential partners. Furthermore, the charity claimed it was forced to divert its leadership’s time and resources to manage a reputational crisis, which they maintained was not of their own making. This ongoing legal battle underscores the complex and emotionally charged nature of the dispute, which involves not only the Duke of Sussex but also raises critical questions about the dynamics of power, governance, and reputation within the charitable sector





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Prince Harry Sentebale Defamation Charity Lawsuit

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