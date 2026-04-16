Prince Harry: Royal Role 'Killed My Mum', Meghan Suffered Decade of Online Bullying

Prince Harry revealed his deep-seated aversion to his royal duties, linking the pressure to his mother Princess Diana's tragic death, while Meghan Markle spoke about enduring ten years of intense online harassment and being the 'most trolled person in the world'. The couple shared these personal reflections during their Australian tour, addressing mental health and the impact of social media.

Prince Harry has spoken candidly about his decision to step back from royal duties, stating that the role felt like it had contributed to his mother Princess Diana 's death. He shared these deeply personal reflections during the couple's tour of Australia, alongside his wife Meghan, who revealed the profound personal toll of relentless online harassment.

Speaking at the InterEdge Summit in Melbourne, Harry expressed feelings of being lost, betrayed, and powerless throughout his life, admitting he had deliberately ignored his dissatisfaction with royal life for years. He articulated a pivotal shift in his perspective after his mother's passing, just before his thirteenth birthday. He recalled thinking at the time, I don't want this job. I don't want this role wherever this is headed, I don't like it. It killed my mum, and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years. This realization eventually led him to question how he could leverage his position and resources to effect positive change in the world, considering what his mother would have wanted for him. This internal reevaluation, he explained, fundamentally altered his outlook. Earlier that day, the Duke and Duchess engaged with students at Swinburne University of Technology, addressing the detrimental effects of social media on mental well-being and encouraging resilience. Meghan shared her own experience, stating, I can speak to that really personally, which is why I like to listen, because it rings true for me in a very real way. She revealed the intense and sustained nature of her online torment, declaring, For now, ten years, every day for ten years, I have been bullied and attacked. And I was the most trolled person in the entire world. Her resilience was underscored by her concluding remark, I'm still here. This emotional outpouring occurred shortly after a moment where Prince Harry appeared visibly annoyed when a reporter obstructed Meghan's path while requesting a selfie during a walk along Melbourne's Scar Tree Walk. The couple had been attending an event celebrating Aboriginal culture when the incident took place. Harry’s departure from Melbourne followed his address to the summit of business leaders. At the InterEdge Summit, where tickets were priced at $997, Harry candidly discussed his feelings about his past royal responsibilities. He spoke about feeling overwhelmed by anxiety, stress, helplessness, powerlessness, and constant pressure, both external and internal. He admitted to struggling with the need to maintain a facade of composure, even when privately struggling. Harry shared that for many years, he was numb to these feelings, finding it easier to suppress them, but lacking the necessary coping mechanisms. He highlighted that becoming a father profoundly changed his perspective, making him more aware of the ripple effects of his emotional state on his children and family. He emphasized that seeking help is a sign of strength, not weakness. In a discussion with Australian business leader Brendan Nelson following his speech, Harry reiterated his reluctance towards being a working royal after his mother's death, citing its devastating impact on her. During the university visit, Harry also commended Australia's ban on social media access for individuals under sixteen, describing it as epic from a responsibility and leadership standpoint. His discussions at the summit focused on leadership, psychosocial safety, and fostering human connection within the workplace, with Meghan present in the audience





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