Prince Harry's Invictus Games, security, and royal support

This news text discusses Prince Harry's role in launching the Invictus Games, the charity's support for wounded or sick former service personnel, and the assessment of Harry's taxpayer-funded protection. It also mentions the King's support for the Games and the Government's commitment to public funds for the event.

Prince Harry launched the Invictus Games in 2014 with the support of the Royal Foundation . The charity helps wounded or sick former service personnel by encouraging them to participate in sports competitions .

Next year's Invictus Games will be held in Birmingham, and Harry is due to fly from California next month for a series of events to publicise them. The Duke of Sussex had hoped to bring his wife and children with him, but they have not visited Britain since the Queen's funeral in September 2022. The Royal and VIP Executive Committee is assessing whether to reinstate Harry's automatic, taxpayer-funded protection.

The King is keen to show his support for the Invictus Games, and the Government has committed public funds to support the event. Harry will be given police protection for next month's visit, but it may only be for the Invictus events





DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Invictus Games Royal Foundation Royal Family Wounded Or Sick Former Service Personnel Sports Competitions Taxpayer-Funded Protection Invictus Games Birmingham Invictus Games California Invictus Games Security Invictus Games Support Invictus Games Publicise Invictus Games Events Invictus Games Police Protection Invictus Games Support From The King Invictus Games Government Support Invictus Games Taxpayer Funds Invictus Games Charity Invictus Games Royal Family Support Invictus Games Royal Family Visit Invictus Games Royal Family Support For The Ch Invictus Games Royal Family Support For The Ga Invictus Games Royal Family Support For The Ch Invictus Games Royal Family Support For The Ch The Games And The Taxpayer-Funded Protection

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Prince Harry Plays with Son Archie in Montecito Backyard Amid UK Visit PreparationsPrince Harry was seen playing carefree with his son Archie in the backyard of their Montecito home, highlighting their close bond. The family has been spending time together after months of travel, including trips to Australia, Ukraine, and Switzerland. Harry is preparing for a UK visit in July to celebrate the Invictus Games, though it's unclear if Meghan and the children will join. Harry recently lost a legal challenge for armed protection during UK visits, expressing devastation over the decision.

Read more »

Prince Harry Secures Three-Year Funding for Invictus Australia After Government U-TurnFollowing a series of setbacks including the non-renewal of a Netflix contract and stepped-down from a charity, Prince Harry achieved a significant victory when the Australian government reversed its decision to cut funding for Invictus Australia, announcing three more years of support. This positive development comes after Harry and Meghan's recent tour of Australia, and an insider reveals Harry is now planning an extended family return to the country.

Read more »

Prince Harry reveals the stark reality of his Eton days compared to brother Prince WilliamPrince Harry, 41, made rare comments about growing up in the UK and his schooldays as he featured as part of a new list for Time100

Read more »

Games Inbox: Does the Nintendo Switch 2 have enough good games?The Thursday letters page still has a very mixed opinion about the recent Nintendo Direct, as a reader feels sorry for the head of Xbox.

Read more »